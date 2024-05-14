Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On May 15 — The Quarter Moon Is Here

We want our way, and we want it now.

Written on May 14, 2024

Horoscope For May 15, 2024 Life On White, Lekcej from Getty Images | Canva Pro
We have a powerful day ahead, zodiac signs. The Sun is in Taurus, and we are just a few days away from the end of Taurus season, so this brings a bit of power into our day to reach a goal or get something we want done. The Quarter Moon in Leo is here, and this energy may induce stubbornness. Let's find out how the astrological transits affect each zodiac sign's horoscope on Wednesday.

Horoscope for each zodiac sign on May 15, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries

It's time to shine! The Quarter Moon in Leo activates your solar house of creativity. Do you have a specific talent that you do very well and want to show others the joy you feel when doing it? This can be a wonderful time to start a class to teach others at a local library, studio, or even your home. If you're an artist or creative, display some of your best work online via a digital portfolio. If you prefer to admire artistic work, you can create new art on your walls or purchase an indie piece from Etsy and treat yourself to something you love.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus

Focus on the things that matter most. The Quarter Moon in Leo activates your solar house of home and family. This is the perfect time to do something that brings happiness and joy to your home life. Pick one thing that the people in your household love to do and aim to delight them by doing it. If you have time this evening, make tonight a game night or watch a comedy show with the fam.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini

Your words hold value. The Quarter Moon in Leo activates your solar house of communication. This is a beautiful time for writing, talking with someone you care about and sharing your thoughts and ideas from the heart. You can journal this evening and write a wish list of things you want to come true. If you want to set an important goal by the end of the year, write out all the steps you need to take to hit it. Do things that involve words, print, communications, and all things media related, especially if it's timely.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer

Do you have a hobby you can do and make some money on the side? The Quarter Moon in Leo activates your solar house of money. People will hire a person to do all sorts of skills for them. If you love photography or making graphic designs, consider marketing them to friends and family and branch out. Maybe you have a specific interest you'd like to cultivate to a professional level and build it into a side gig in the future. Start planning how to do that, from courses to joining a membership or guild and see where your journey leads.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo

Get to know yourself better, Leo. The time to focus on your dreams and goals is here—the Quarter Moon in Leo activates your solar house of identity. Since this Moon is in your sign, you may struggle with mental calmness and feeling less stressed over little things. Begin with simple things like self-visualization and becoming the person you desire to be in the future. Allow yourself to be vulnerable. Be willing to spend time alone and not have to fill the time with busyness like texting or scrolling on social media. Read or listen to a self-help book. Journal. Enjoy your own company.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo

Try not to be overly paranoid on days when the Quarter Moon in Leo activates your solar house of hidden things. This can be a day of great discovery, Virgo. You can dig into your family lineage and history and start an ancestry page. You can work on collecting family stories and preserve trinkets or collectible items. Channel any negative or worrisome thoughts you have into productivity, and remember some days you have to be a step ahead. You can determine the day you're going to have.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra

It's a wonderful day to connect with people you have recently met or old friends whom you've lost touch with. The Quarter Moon in Leo activates your solar house of friends. Send an e-card or write a nice text with a cute meme that is a good icebreaker. Reactivate your social life off social media and begin hanging out with people in person. You don't have to become super active if you're more of a homebody. Be willing to do one thing each month to get started.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio

This is a time to do something important for your job or to do something that symbolizes what you want to accomplish professionally. The Quarter Moon in Leo activates your solar house of career. Find a professional mentor who can help you address mental or emotional roadblocks. Be open to networking and speaking to others in the same field. Observe trends and find new ways to add value to the workplace.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius

It's never too late or too early to learn something new. The Quarter Moon in Leo activates your solar house of education. Remember, learning is a lifestyle, not just a book or a class you take. Be curious about your entire life and world. Ask lots of questions. Keep mental notes on what you see. Discover new ways to find opportunities to learn and grow. You can start by slowing your life's pace and savoring little moments.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn

The universe always reveals secrets, but sometimes, you are too busy to notice. Now that the Quarter Moon in Leo activates your solar house of intimate things, you may discover something you needed to know but weren't ready to hear. You could discover something amazing about yourself or your partner. You could discover a new trait or personality strength you never knew you had. Rather than shove a painful moment under the rug, try to see what it means for you on a high level and benefit from it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius

This is a great day to pick something you cherish and decide you won't let it go. The Quarter Moon in Leo activates your solar house of commitment, and sticking to something is a big deal. You can start small. Is it a weight loss goal or to spend more time with your pet, mother or friends? Start looking at how to keep this promise to yourself and then make it happen.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces

You get to arrange your schedule and free time however you want, even if things pull you in various directions. The Quarter Moon in Leo activates your solar house of daily routines, allowing you to pick and choose the things that matter most to you. Do you really need to do everything in a day? Maybe certain tasks can be delegated to someone else so you can add the items that bring you joy and provide more emotional value to your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

