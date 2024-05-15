3 zodiac signs overcome heartache & release their sadness on May 16

We have an interesting set of events taking place on Thursday, May 16, 2024. We are looking at how strong we feel during Taurus season, and how this strength has an odd side effect to it: we are simultaneously feeling alone in it. Something is happening in our minds and hearts that, while enjoying the power of solitude, also has us resenting it ever so slightly. We feel isolated during the Waxing Gibbous in Virgo.

The Virgo energy pulls on us and makes us wonder if all of this power and solitude is even what we want. For three zodiac signs, we may have started out thinking that whatever choice we've made will lead us to glory. Yet, here we are, it's Thursday, and we may be questioning ourselves as to whether or not we made the right move.

On one hand, we thought we were doing the right thing—the creative thing—that would put us ahead of the game. On the other hand, by removing ourselves from social gatherings to create masterpieces and whatnot, we ended up spending perhaps a little too much time on our own. We felt lonely on May 16, and we knew that we needed to change course very soon.

1. Aries

Have you ever felt alone in a crowded room, Aries? The chances that you've felt this way are pretty good. You may find that on May 16, that nagging feeling accompanies you wherever you go, as you might not be able to shake what could only be called 'isolation.' While you may not be alone at all, you are stuck in your thoughts, and this prohibits you from experiencing the moment.

It's easy enough to feel this way during the Waxing Gibbous in Virgo, as this transit tends to push those who are 'lost in thought' down the rabbit hole of more and more thinking. You are quite conscious of the fact that you aren't alone and that if you need help, all you need to do is reach out. That's not what your mind tells you, as you feel more isolated and alone as the day goes by.

Whenever you are alone with your thoughts, you use that magical Aries power of yours to think of solutions. Yes, you recognize that you are feeling a little intimidated or scared of life as it is, right now. On May 16, you'll flip it on its ear and find yourself seeing the way out of your isolation. You can always make the best out of every situation, Aries.

2. Gemini

Being alone is usually a choice for you, Gemini. Even though you are a very social person and love the stimulating company of friends and romantic partners, for some reason, May 16 has you feeling as though all you do is on your own. You aren't one to feel sorry for yourself. Yet, during the Waxing Gibbous in Virgo, you can't help but feel as though you've been pushed to the side.

Of course, no one has done this to you, and you know it deep inside. It's still hard for you to deal with the energy that seems to be surrounding you. You feel lonely, isolated, shut out. Perhaps you put yourself in this place, Gemini? By knowing it, you may undo it, as this is likely the bottom line here. You weren't in the mood for company; now, you regret shutting someone else out.

Being alone has always worked for you, in so much as this is the time you spend healing or thinking introspectively. While you may at first think of this time as harsh or unwanted, you can transfer your fear or anger into something creative and beautiful. You'll use the power of the Moon in Virgo to find your place in the world, once again. Fear not, Gemini.

3. Virgo

You suffer something no one else has to deal with. Your issue is so private and isolated that there are times when you feel plain sad about things. You have your burden to bear, and because you can't share it freely with others, you carry the weight on your shoulders all by yourself. While you are usually stoic about the process, Thursday has you feeling a little brought down by it all.

That's OK, you know you'll snap out of it, and that days like this do happen. During the Waxing Gibbous in Virgo, you become very aware of your differences. In your way, you're not like anyone else you know. While there are times when you celebrate this difference, days like Thursday, May 16, tend to grate on your nerves. You aren't always that thrilled to be 'this different.'

Because you are a person of great experience, you can check in with reality, which always proves that you snap back, given some time. You are completely conscious of the fact that this kind of 'alone feeling' is always something that dies, and of course, it will. You will take strength that you're still here, thriving, and fighting the good fight. Yes, times may, on occasion, be hard, but who isn't fighting this battle? You'll be alright, Virgo. Hang tough.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.