5 Zodiac Signs With Excellent Horoscopes On May 19

When the whole world seems to be going right and you want to go left, stop and ask yourself if the entire world is truly going right or if you are hyper-fixated on those who are. The energy on Sunday, May 19, 2024, urges us to open our eyes wider, see all the people who love the same things as us, and find our soul tribe.

After all, the world is too big and diverse for just one way of life! Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes when they lean into this message on Sunday — namely, Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, Pisces, and Cancer. The rest are urged to find their slice of heaven, too, and their place in the world.

Advertisement

#northnode #southnodeastrology #northnodeastrology #astrology #astrologyexplained #astrologyexplained #spiritualastrology #nodalopposition #evolutionaryastrology #astrologyforbeginners ♬ original sound - Lauren @thelunarchild The lunar Nodes are arguably one of the most Important parts of our natal birth chart. They are connected to the position of the moon when you were born.The north node is where your soul is going and what it wants to learn in this life. The south node are talents/ gifts you came into this world with. This is your comfort zone.We want to find a balance between these two placements in our lives that’s the mission.Whatever sign the eclipses are in… will determine who is having a nodal return or opposition. At 18 year old is our first nodal return. This makes sense cause think about typically happens at 18… BIG CHANGES.Then at 27 years old you have a nodal opposition. This is mid way before your next nodal return to ensure you are aligning with the highest viberation of yourSouth node. Remember, we can get stuck here and embody the lower vibe so it’s a time to realign to help us move closer to our purpose for when our nodal return happens at 36/37!!This time it is in Taurus! We want to heal our abundance narrative. We want to ensure we are embodied and connected to our bodies. Also- allowing our selves to truly enjoy the sensuality of life ✨ this will support us in moving toward Scorpio…Depth! A deep trust. Understanding and connecting our psyche with our body! #lunarnode

With the Moon in Libra opposite the North Node in Aries standing out as the cosmic benefactors on this day, we are reminded that what may be considered a well-paved path by many may only be so for those who would choose that as their life's purpose. You cannot tell a LeBron James to follow the well-paved path of a Tyler Williams or Taylor Swift.

Advertisement

So be mindful when you are on the social scene. Don't forget to set healthy boundaries regarding certain aspects of your life so you don't let peer pressure shuffle you somewhere else. With Gemini Season beginning on May 20, now's the best time to set such intentions before the collective urge to socialize becomes heightened. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 19, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 19, 2024:

1. Aries

Best zodiac sign to be with: Other Aries

Best area to focus on: personal development

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Aries, the energy on Sunday urges you to go slow and be more introverted. Answers and mysteries will present themselves if you choose this path, thus allowing you to figure out why you are experiencing whatever you are going through. The cosmic forces are supporting your growth. So choose yourself and turn inward.

Advertisement

You will also benefit from honing your skills on small projects. Just make sure not to burden yourself with expectations. See this more as a relaxed practice session or something similar.

2. Leo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: trust your intuition

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Leo, you are urged to trust your intuition on Sunday, especially when engaging with other people. Red flags will appear green on this day, tricking most folks. If you trust your intuition, you will see through the trickery and realize how the red flags are being camouflaged.

You are also encouraged to find something you enjoy doing and just focus on it for a solid hour or two. Honing your skills in this arena will pay dividends in the future, even if you don't know how at this time.

Advertisement

3. Sagittarius

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: stop wasting your time

Best time of the day: 8 am / 8pm

Sagittarius, grow with those who wish to grow too. That's the message for you for Sunday. You cannot force a weed to change its nature, nor can you force a vine to stand strong. So don't waste your efforts on those who are not on the same page as you. That incompatibility doesn't mean you won't find anyone who is compatible with you. It does mean you must stop wasting your time building up someone who doesn't want to grow like you.

If you feel called to, work with Clear Quartz on this day to bring you clarity. You can even meditate with a guided track to help you answer some recent questions.

Advertisement

4. Pisces

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: meditate

Best time of the day: 5 - 6 pm

Pisces, you must remember that you are supported by the universe, even if you cannot see everything right now. Karma has got your back and will help you succeed. Never doubt that. Just spend your day as you usually would, and everything will work out when it's time.

If you feel called to, sit still for half an hour and just meditate. It will help you sensitize your intuitive/psychic gifts for the future. Don't be surprised when they come in handy!

Advertisement

5. Cancer

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Cancers

Best area to focus on: silent contemplation

Best time of the day: 10 pm

Cancer, karma has got your back! Don't doubt that. The energy on Sunday has a charged quality for you and wants you to remember your true path and not budge from it. The right ones will come to you to offer help and support. The wrong ones will fall away or be shifted away by the universe.

You are also encouraged to make time for silent contemplation on this day. It can be anxiety-inducing for those who can't sit still, but try to do this for at least five minutes. It will help you level up shortly.

Advertisement

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.