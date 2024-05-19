While abundance is always part of your destiny, it doesn’t mean it will manifest regardless of what you do or your choices. Instead, each choice you make is responsible for getting you closer or further, not just from the life you want but also your divine destiny. Within the realm of choices, you are given the power to see that no matter the situation or challenges, you can always decide to affect your life positively — become one step closer to manifesting a life of abundance.

The Sun will shift into Gemini on Monday, May 20, beginning a new zodiac season and helping you understand the power of choice. Gemini is a sign that carries with it a duality, and because of its outgoing nature due to its air element, it also brings greater opportunities into your life. Regardless of what surfaces, you will still have to consciously choose the specific path you want and the life and the person you hope to become.

Your choices are not something that can be casually dismissed as mere chance. Instead, they act as hinges or stepping stones, helping you to further your dreams and manifest the abundance that is divinely meant for you. Focus on empowering yourself to make the choices that will bring about all you desire, recognizing that no matter how small, each carries the power to usher you into a more abundant and incredible life.

2 zodiac signs experience abundance on May 20, after the Sun enters Gemini

1. Virgo

Abundance Affirmation: I am investing in my success and receiving the recognition I deserve.

Everything you’ve been doing has prepared you for the success you will manifest in your life. Whether it’s been long hours, taking new risks, or venturing outside your comfort zone, everything you’ve been investing in yourself is about to pay off. On the path to success, there are important choices to make, those that could carry enormous weight in achieving the abundance and recognition that you deserve, so it’s imperative that you continually choose what is best for you and from a place of growth.

On Monday, May 20, the Sun will move into Gemini and bring luck to your house of career. While Gemini Season only lasts about a month, you will receive greater support as Jupiter will shift into this air sign on May 25, preparing to bring you an entire year of expansion and abundance. The Sun governs external actions, while Gemini helps you embrace networking opportunities and fearlessness in taking advantage of opportunities or speaking your mind. As the Sun shifts into Gemini in your professional sector, you must remain focused on what you have been building. Don’t let a momentary win distract you from the larger goal or make you redirect your dreams to something that seems more achievable. When you reach for the stars, you must ensure you don’t accept anything less.

Reflect on your professional goals before the influx of planets of Gemini brings in more opportunities and offers than you expected. This is your time to reevaluate your plans, commit to what you want, and reach out to those in your life who could help. Once the Sun moves into Gemini, your sole focus will be on your professional life, including any matters related to your college path, which means you want to be as confident and directed as possible to ensure nothing gets in the way of your destiny of success.

2. Aquarius

Abundance Affirmation: I am choosing a life of happiness.

It is enough to want to be happy. To say that your invention for life is to live with ease and joy and be surrounded by those you love. While you are always focused on creating and maintaining your professional and financial abundance, it’s also enough to declare you are entering a phase of your life where happiness will be your greatest priority. When you confidently embrace this choice within yourself, everything you do will be about the value and joy that is added to your life. This can also help you live a fuller and more abundant life.

The Sun moves into Gemini on Monday, May 20, beginning a brand-new zodiac season and offering you the space to understand your focus will be on your happiness for the next year, as Jupiter will shift into this air sign on May 25 — promising luck and abundance. The Sun in Gemini represents an era of your life where each decision you make is guided by whether or not it will add or detract from the happiness you want to experience. While happiness will be of importance, it also represents wanting more ease, genuine connection, and a slower pace so that you might enjoy all that you’ve come to see is most important to you.

By focusing on what brings you the greatest joy, not only will you see positive changes in your romantic relationship. You may also discover that you’ve never felt truly satisfied with your career because you have been working outside your purpose. Even on the busiest days, working in your purpose will bring the happiness and ease that you are seeking, so if an idea for a career shift occurs or a new way of arranging your day, be sure to honor your inner knowing as it’s part of a bigger plan the universe has for your life. By choosing your happiness, you will also choose what has always been a part of your destiny.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.