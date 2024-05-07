Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For May 8

Taurus season has been an intense journey for couples everywhere, and as reflected in our love horoscope for Wednesday, we can now start to plant seeds for the future. The New Moon in Taurus provided firm roots in our relationships, and as the Moon shifts into Gemini, we will work out what this means with partners, ourselves and our higher power. Let's explore how the Sun in Taurus and the Moon entering Gemini affects love on Wednesday.

The love horoscope for each zodiac sign on May 8, 2024:

Aries

Relationships change, and so do you. During today's meeting of the Moon and Uranus, a sudden shift in your interest can make you doubt a relationship situation. Try not to allow the winds of change to influence you. Emotions run high; let logic prevail.

Taurus

You're ready to do something new. Today's Moon conjunct Uranus activates your desire for fresh starts and a clean slate. When it comes to love, give the same to others. Wipe the slate clean and try to find a way to start over again in love.

Gemini

You're ready for change. You have been hoping for a green light to make a new path for yourself. Today's Moon conjunct Uranus can usher in a chance to see love in a new light. Pay attention.

Cancer

Some people cannot be trusted. When the Moon connects with Uranus, it reminds you to remain cautious regarding new people. Life can bring a new friend, but one that may be short-term. Try not to open yourself to vulnerability; you'll regret it later. Live in the moment and enjoy the now.

Leo

Friendships can surprise you. They may blossom into something much more than you had imagined. You may receive a sudden confession of love, which throws you off-guard. It could be that you feel the same way. Today can be a day filled with discovery and give you all the romance you crave.

Virgo

You desire respect. Today's Moon conjunct Uranus can reveal how others think of you. You may find it a refreshing crash course on love and what it takes to stay happy in a relationship with your best friend, but also an honest partner who may not always hold back in saying things you need to hear but don't want to.

Libra

Think about the future and aim to learn about love from an educational position. Read about historic lovers and learn about how they provided romance that created a life long relationship.

Scorpio

Find a way to be a help. Someone you care for may need you to give from your heart. Ask for your partner's needs so you can show your support. Be curious about their situation and see how you can help in a loving way.

Sagittarius

Love can find you where you are. You may suddenly meet a soulmate or have a new experience with your mate. Don't assume that you know everything that there is to know about your significant other. Life may surprise you.

Capricorn

Aim for a healthier life and relationship. Today's perfect for starting a new fitness routine with your partner. Restart a gym membership and invite your significant other to go with you. Think about a goal you both can set so that you can be each other's accountability partners.

Aquarius

It's time to get creative with love. Plan a romantic date night with your significant other. On a budget? Do something simple at home, like dance in the living room or play a game of Scrabble. Do a WiU night where you enjoy some fitness and have fun.

Pisces

Home can be a wonderful place, but things may need to change to get there. Use this day to challenge yourself to do something different. Invite your significant other to wipe the slate clean and start from the beginning. Make things feel fresh and new, as if you just met.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.