Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On May 5

Are you ready for a romantic adventure? The Moon joins with Mars, the planet of drive, desire and determination. Our feelings are strong, but thanks to Venus, the Sun, and Mercury in Taurus, we can work through hard times and make relationships work. Let's find out our astrological forecast for each zodiac sign this Sunday.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on May 5, 2024:

Aries

Self-preserve. During the Moon's conjunction with Mars, ruler of your sign, you're ready to do things that make the most sense for you. You may be reactive at times. Try to provide yourself the things you need to feel safe, secure, and loved, but also be open to communicating what you're doing to the people who love you so everyone is on the same page.

Taurus

Make time for reflection. You need a walk down memory lane, and you may find it fun to remember things from the past. Pull out old photo albums. Talk with your family about the stories you used to have and still remember. Write them down and share them with love over the holidays or at your next get-together.

Gemini

Aim for common ground. Relationships, friendships and even business partners function best when everyone in the group thinks similarly. When dating, you want to choose someone who is able to understand you and give you support. Likeability is a big deal on this day.

Cancer

Work at it. When you are in a relationship, you will want to put in a bit of effort. The Moon joining up with Mars in your career and social networking sector can imply you having your relationship choices made visible to the public. Make smart ones and remain conservative about things you prefer the world not to see.

Leo

Share what you've learned. A relationship is a natural collaboration of your entire life. You get to share the things you've learned and vice versa. If you're single and prefer to meet someone who shares your interests and hobbies, join a social club, dance group or book club. You'll meet like-minded people who understand where you are coming from.

Virgo

Be open to help. Be generous and kind when the Moon is conjunct Aries. Buffer tough situations with softness and a gentle spirit. Make offers to help and be sincere. Look for where you can easily step in and improve a situation to show you are supportive and willing to be there during tough times.

Libra

Love like you mean it. Be expressive. Open up and allow yourself to be vulnerable. Share what you're feeling, and don't hold back. Honest is the best policy on this day. Talk openly about your thoughts and feelings from good ones and those you wish were not there.

Scorpio

Work on the health of your relationship to self and with others. Self-love is the gateway toward a healthy and happy relationship with another person. Encourage your significant other to take care of their own needs, and ask for the same respect to do so in return.

Sagittarius

Be romantic. It's wonderful when you show the softter side of you to others. Encourage others to be willing to try new things in love like going on dates, or walks in the park. Embrace the fun that goes with being in a new or established relationship.

Capricorn

Make small changes that create a big impact. Start going out with a friend or with your partner more. A date night doesn't have to be expensive but it can be thought out and fun.

Aquarius

Don't jump to conclusions. Think before asking. Demonstrate curiosity before assuming you know what your partner is going to say. Avoid over reacting during the Moon conjunct Mars transit. You could be a little prone to anger or frustration today, so relax and maintain perseverance.

Pisces

Invest your energy into the type of outcome you desire. Pick one thing you hope you and your partner can accomplish today and make a goal of it. Share what your vision for the future is with your partner to motivate them to make it come true.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.