Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For Saturday, May 4

It's no fun when love feels confusing, but that is what happens when the cosmic forces work in a certain way. Our love horoscope for Saturday reveals the Moon in Pisces entering Aries, but just before this happens it will brush against Neptune, making things feel miffed and a bit unclear. We can have self-doubts about your romantic entrenchments. Some zodiac signs (specifically water signs Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces) could overlook important red flags thinking that they aren't really that big of a deal. Fortunately, the illusions of love won't last long just about an hour mid-afternoon!

May 4 love horoscope for each zodiac sign:

Aries

Feelings begin to crystalize as the Moon joins with Neptune in Pisces. This can be a day when you cry at commercials or read something romantic on social media. It's a wonderful day for journaling and discovering what you want from love, life and yourself.

Taurus

When the Moon connects with Neptune in your friendship sector, something becomes murky and difficult to pinpoint. You may find it necessary to block to the noise of life to hear the sounds of your own thoughts. Spending time alone to think may be a good practice right now.

Gemini

A solid career and good work-related friends can make any tough time better. A breakup can be hard to navigate emotionally. However, knowing you have people who care for you there to show support is priceless.

Cancer

Unlearn things. You may have picked up a few bad habits in your past, and now you bring them into a new relationship. This is the time to drop old ways of thinking and start to find improved better ones. Aim for good health and a happy heart. Be happy both inside and out.

Leo

Sometimes, people forget. A secret told can leave you feeling vulnerable and perhaps lost. However, you may be surprised that what you imagine to be a major impact on your relationship partner could mean nothing to them. You could discover how forgiving and forgetful a person can be.

Virgo

A commitment may become slightly unclear right now. Boundaries could be crossed, or you may not know where you want to put them. During Moon conjunct Neptune in Pisces, it's an emotional time that is also creative. You may rise from the ashes of a love you thought was long gone or buried.

Libra

A new relationship can throw other things off, like schedules and interests. Try not to lose yourself, Libra, for the sake of someone you love. Aim to find ways to integrate life together as a team, hoping that you may find a nice balance between your shared lives.

Scorpio

Little things matter. You want small gestures of romance that say how you feel toward one another. This day can bring all sorts of sweet, sentimental moments, such as little notes left around the house or small surprises like coffee or breakfast in bed. Try to do small things that show you care in big ways.

Sagittarius

Sometimes, divorce feels like the only option. When you have been fighting or arguing over things for so long, it's hard to see the light or the reason to try anymore. Consider calling a timeout and giving each other space to think. All couples go through moments like this, and you can overcome feeling lost.

Capricorn

Why lie? Even if you feel like you're walking on eggshells, living in your truth is best. Be authentic. It's best to let a person get any than to try to avoid the conflict. Practice your resolution tactics and see if they work.

Aquarius

Invest in your relationship, Aquarius. Go for a long walk in the Sun. Enjoy time over a coffee or beverage during lunch. Take turns doing laundry and folding clothes. Try to build trust, repair and lifelong memories.

Pisces

Pisces, be honest with yourself. How do you feel? Do you want to be different and change how you do things? You may learn something new today about life, and love and your experience helps you to understand others more.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.