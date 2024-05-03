Horoscope For May 4, 2024 — The Moon Enters Aries

We have a lot in store for us on Saturday. The Moon will leave Pisces to enter Aries, and if you're a fire sign (Aries, Leo or Sagittarius) you'll feel more pep in your step and energy return. The Aries Moon can best be described as agitated, determined, and sometimes aggressive. It's starter fuel for our lives. Anticipate a kickstart for small tasks that are timely and can be done quickly. Aries energy loves the Sun, so get outside if you can to enjoy some sunshine.

Horoscopes for each zodiac sign on May 4:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's always good to have a working list of things you want to improve upon. The Moon enters Aries, your solar house of personal identity, opening the door to change. This can be a wonderful time to grow. Get a mentor who can work with you. You will enjoy the self-discovery!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Watch out! The Moon enters Aries, your solar house of hidden enemies. This could be anything from a person to the things that rob you of your time. You will want to stop many of these things to help you avoid pitfalls, problems, and other things that keep you from being productive.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This is a go-getter energy for you, Gemini. The Moon enters Aries, your solar house of business network. Get social. Go out and mingle. Meet people in real life, You may find that you prefer to be around people you can speak to face-to-face.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Roll up your sleeve. The Moon enters Aries, your solar house of career. This is the time to submit resumes and cover letters and let industry leaders know you're ready for hire. You may find the timing a bit off, but otherwise, change can be good.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's never too late to learn something you want to master. The Moon enters Aries, your solar house of education. Take an online course. See what's on Linkedin learning. TAlkl to industry leaders. Don't be shy.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Remember, easy come, easy go. The Moon enters Aries, your solar house of shared resources. This may mean you have a gift headed your way, but as soon as you get it, it's as though another person needs it. You enjoy the sentiment and well-wish thought. The giving brings you positive energy, so rest assured your generosity won't go unnoticed.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are ready to take a leap of faith! The Moon enters Aries, your solar house of commitments. It's now or never for you. You may not want to wait any longer to start your forever. You want to be with this person now, and you want them to know that's how you feel.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's time for a change, and you may be impatient to implement it. The Moon enters Aries, your solar house of routines, which paves the way for great suggestions, fast fixes and instant results. Test things to see where the sparks can fly.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The imagination flows. The Moon enters Aries, your solar house of creativity. This is a day for painting and trying new things. It's good to let your inner child play and to let your artistic side express itself. You may not want to hold back your ideas. Write them down. See them so you can create them.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's always nice to hear from someone suddenly and surprisingly. The Moon enters Aries, your solar house of home and family. This could be a wonderful time for a quick visit to a family friend or to see a parent. With Mother's and Father's Day coming, so pick something up today or over the weekend to gift later.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Speak softly. There's an inclination to say what you want to say without holding back and not thinking. The Moon enters Aries, your solar house of communication. Try not to jump to conclusions, act irrationally or do something you will regret. Thinking before reacting is a good rule to follow.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Don't overspend or spend impulsively. The Moon enters Aries, your solar house of money. This is a day when your pocketbook is vulnerable to an impulse purchase. You may find it hard to resist picking up an item you want now. But, if it does not fit in with your overall goals and objective, reconsider

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.