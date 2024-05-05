3 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes On May 6, During The New Moon

A little love and a little care can go a long way. That's the energy on Monday, May 6, 2024. Besides, we have a new moon day on Tuesday so that things will look up now. Five zodiac signs — Aries, Cancer, Taurus, Capricorn, and Leo — will have the best horoscopes under this influence. However, the rest are urged to prioritize self-care, too.

Venus in Taurus is the astrological benefactor on this day. That means all things self-care and self-love are on the table now! So set healthy boundaries and pamper yourself. Your inner needs are just as important as anyone else's. And if that makes you want to update your wardrobe and refresh your style, go for it!

The Sun in Taurus brings news of joy and good fortune on its wings. This is the perfect time to create something lasting, whether a creative project, a business, or even tying the knot with your romantic partner. On Monday, work towards that goal, whatever you want.

Just remember: tomorrow's New Moon will be in Taurus. So, it's a good idea to gather some ingredients for a manifestation ritual on that day. However, be honest about your wishes since Pluto Retrograde is still active in the background. Let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes.

On May 6, the New Moon improves horoscopes for three zodiac signs:

1. Aries

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aquarius

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 7 pm

Aries, you have more power at your fingertips than all your opposers combined. That's your cosmic gift on Monday. Don't allow anyone to make you feel small or insignificant. You are a powerhouse. They don't know it yet.

You are also encouraged to set healthy boundaries at this time and do what feels right in your soul. If that's an introverted activity, don't feel the need to explain yourself to anyone. And the same applies to who you want to socialize with and where you wish to go.

2. Cancer

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Cancers

Best area to focus on: Intuitive sensitivity

Best time of the day: 2 am

Inner strength is a fascinating thing, Cancer. It appears molten and pearlescent ... until you look closer and realize it's pure steel. There's nothing bendable about this strength. It's the kind that gives us our convictions and helps us keep moving forward despite our external environment. Remember this for Monday because you have the cosmic forces on your side.

Your intuition heightens during this period, mainly because of Pluto's Retrograde. So, pay attention to the signs and synchronicities you observe. Note them down so you don't forget!

3. Taurus

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo & Other Taurus

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 9 pm

Taurus, everyone wants to play good cop, but no one wants to be the other kind. That's your message for Monday. You are urged not to think about life in black-or-white terms but in shades of gray, where a good act may lead to something bad, and a seemingly bad act may later be revealed as bait to catch something nasty.

The cosmic forces are firmly on your side. So make your moves, and don't allow negative self-talk to stop you. You have a long road ahead, but you are doing well.

4. Capricorn

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Capricorns

Best area to focus on: Food

Best time of the day: 2 am

Capricorn, inventions and discoveries are not always made by experts in the related fields. Sometimes, novices can stumble upon something great, too. Remember that for Monday because you will find good luck if you lean into this wisdom.

You are also encouraged to pay extra attention to your food now. If it makes you feel a certain way emotionally and you don't like that undercurrent, then switch to something else. Your intuition is heightened now and will help you steer toward what benefits you.

5. Leo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Play

Best time of the day: 7 pm

No one can stop you unless you allow them to stop you, Leo. That's a message about self-sabotage for you. Don't you know how beautiful you are on the inside? You are urged to lean into your personal style and be true to yourself in all areas of life. You have karma on your side.

Also, if you haven't made time for fun and games recently, now's the time to do so. Bring together your friends and loved ones and play. Let the collective spirit guide you, whether you choose board games, a video game, or something outside.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.