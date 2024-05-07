When we talk about having our dreams come true, we usually refer to our hopes and wishes rather than actual dreams. It's strange how those two worlds meet and how we consider our meaningful hopes to be 'dreams.' Yet what goes on in that big brain of ours will forever be a mystery. We know that if we take that dream and make the effort to see it through, our chances of manifesting that 'dream' stand a real chance.

On Wednesday, May 8, we will put two and two together. For the three zodiac signs that know how much effort they've put into creating something special for themselves, we will see how a transit like the Moon trine Pluto removes the final obstacles and lets us walk into the dreamlike fate we've created for ourselves.

So, the 'gist' of the message is this: If you put in the effort, you will be met by the grace of the universe. The kicker is that you have to put in the effort, and these three zodiac signs will be taking on the mighty power of Moon trine Pluto in an attempt to realize their dreams and make the very best of them. It's on, dreams. It's ON.

3 zodiac signs whose dreams come true on May 8, 2024:

1. Taurus

Not only are you someone who sets their eye on a goal and charges after it, much like the bull your zodiac sign represents, but on May 8, you will realize that there's a certain way to manifest your amazing dreams, and it's through effort. The transit, Moon trine Pluto, lets you know that the work at hand will not do itself. You've got to get in there and rev up the engines, so to speak.

You have boundless enthusiasm when you believe in something, and the dream you believe in is what you have no intention of letting slip by. You aren't here, on Earth, to waste your time, even if you are, on occasion, a little lazier than you'd like to be. Still, you aren't deterred; you will achieve your goal, and you will do so by applying yourself.

Moon trine Pluto is the cosmic event that has you looking at your odds; can you make it, or will you fail? Ha! The idea of failing is a non-option to you, Taurus, which is why you'll take your bullish nature all the way to the top. You accept nothing short of your dream come true, which might even mean a new job or a beautiful touch to a love story already in progress.

2. Scorpio

You love controlling things, and if you could control your future direction, you'd certainly jump on that train, Scorpio. The fun part is that, to a degree, you CAN control your future by planning ahead in the now. This means, essentially, that you can make your dreams a reality by taking them out of your mind and putting them to work in the real world.

On Wednesday, May 8, you'll see that it's quite easy to see how one thing leads to another; during Moon trine Pluto, you'll have the chance to grab an opportunity that...if things go the way you want them to go, you might just be able to re-route your own future. You are in the process of making your own dreams come true, and it takes effort and care. That you have, Scorpio — in heaping doses!

May 8 allows you the insight that you are the one who can make your dreams come true. Because you happen to believe that your dreams really are special and amazing, you feel that you've got the power of the universe backing you up. Here, you have a day that shows you that you truly do have the power to manifest your own desires, and this is only the beginning, Scorpio. Much power to you!

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Did someone say, 'make dreams come true?' Oh yes, they did, and when you hear something like that, Sagittarius, you become the wizard you've always known yourself to be. Dreams are just plans in your mind, and with transits like Moon trine Pluto backing you up, you'll see that — in your world — nothing is impossible. You are the magician, the wizard, the wish-fulfilling tree; if you have a dream, it rarely stays stagnant.

May 8 puts you in your power and tells you nothing will stop you. Even if something did stand in your way, you would find a way to use it. Wednesday has you coming to accept that everything in your life makes up the sum of it all, and that's how you can take a bit of this and a bit of that, much like casting a spell, to brew together a magical dream come true.

If anyone can do it, it's you, and you are one hundred percent confident that dreams are there to teach lessons as they grow to fruition. You can see your dreams become realized, but you are also open to the idea that whatever leads to this fruition is also part of the plan—all things considered, in other words. On May 8, you can make sense of the entire scheme of things, which is how you can make it all work for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.