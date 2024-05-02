5 Zodiac Signs With Beautiful Horoscopes On May 3

Where you go, flowers will bloom. That's the energy on Friday, May 3, 2024. It's all about recognizing that you are worthy of love. So, if anyone tries to convince you otherwise, walk away from their toxic beliefs. Flowers will bloom even as your steps lead you away. Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this poetic and beautiful energy's influence — namely, Libra, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and Taurus. The rest of the zodiac signs are urged to bolster their self-esteem, too!

First, the Sun in Taurus is the main astrological benefactor on Friday. That means anything you do that ticks the box of “helping you glow up” will bring you definite results and a lot of joy. This can be working on a creative project, having fun with friends who touch your soul, or even pampering at the beauty salon or spa. Go where your heart guides you.

Pluto Retrograde in Aquarius is also highlighted as a beneficial force. Pluto's energy is different from the Sun's. So, this cosmic blessing will result in an enhanced understanding of the world around you and the words people often leave unsaid. Pay attention; it will show you where and where not to go. If you feel called to, now's a good time to work with Obsidian. It's a powerful lava-based glass that can offer you spiritual protection, too. Let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 3, 2024:

1. Libra

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo & Aries

Best area to focus on: Voice modulation

Best time of the day: 2 pm

creativemaker, Vierlog | Canva Pro

Libra, Friday's energy is poignant for you. Some old ties will fade, and some new ones will be formed. You are encouraged to go where your heart takes you, but make sure it's your heart and not emotional manipulation. Meditation can help you stay centered so you can benefit from this cosmic gift of transition instead of letting someone else snag it from you.

If you feel called to, now's also a good time to work on your speech and improve your voice modulation. It will help you tremendously in the next part of your life.

2. Cancer

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Singing

Best time of the day: 8 am

creativemaker, Vierlog | Canva Pro

Some things take time, Cancer. You can't force a seed to sprout and give you a tree in three days if its growth span is in years. That's your message for Friday. As long as you stay patient, you will continue to be receptive to the cosmic blessings here.

If you feel called to, now's a good time to work on your singing and improve it if you have a natural talent in this arena. If not, sing for yourself and let the melody enrich your soul.

3. Leo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Legends and mythology

Best time of the day: 9 pm

creativemaker, Vierlog | Canva Pro

Some masks will be removed on Friday, Leo, while others will keep theirs on. You are encouraged to trust your intuition, as that's your cosmic gift. You will be fine if you don't ignore red flags or amber alerts.

Some of you will benefit from reading mythology and legends at this time. It will help you on your own hero's journey. Identifying with an archetype that strengthens you is also a good tactic if you feel scared.

4. Virgo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: House-hunting

Best time of the day: 6 am

creativemaker, Vierlog | Canva Pro

Virgo, you have magic at your fingertips! So set your intentions, and do a manifestation ritual if you can. You can bring your desires to life at this time. Use oranges as an ingredient if you do a ritual — and keep them whole.

Now's also a good time to go house-hunting. If you have already shortlisted the one you want, now's the good time to start acquiring it and/or moving in. Beautiful days lie ahead!

5. Taurus

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Taurus

Best area to focus on: Breakfast

Best time of the day: 12 pm

creativemaker, Vierlog | Canva Pro

Friday's energy is sweet yet tantalizing. What happens under its influence is completely up to you. You can make this day one to remember, whether you channel this energy into love, creativity, or something else.

You are also urged to focus on the food you have for breakfast. It will set the tone for the rest of your day. Heavy meats and cheeses may not be ideal for now. Instead, keep the breakfast light and refreshing, whether you have a bowl of fruits, green juice, honey or oatmeal.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.