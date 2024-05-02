The Sun's alignment with the Moon plays out its positive effect on May 3, as it seems to push people together to reunite and reconnect. An old friend may reach out this Friday to see what the other is doing. While there's a 'noncommittal' vibe, things go at their own pace. Who knows? The reunions we participate in this Friday could be the best future friendships.

It's all good on May 3. This is a big communication day. Expect things to go well. We are curious about that old buddy of ours and whether or not we should stoke up a conversation with them again. We may be coming out of the blue, but three zodiac signs see that when a friend calls, it's 'just like old times.' This is a treasured event.

The Sun is the light that shines down on our thoughts. Our thoughts are all about that one old friend of ours. Should we reach out? Should we try again? Was there animosity between us that needs to be resolved, or can we jump right back in? The Sun reveals the truth of the situation for us, and we are left with hope, positivity, and a renewed interest in an old friend.

Friendships grow stronger for 3 zodiac signs on May 3

1. Cancer

saechun, brandcraftery | Canva Pro

How long has it been since you've thought about that one person you used to hang with all the time? Is it months, or is it years? You sure did love being with them, and come to think of it; you aren't sure what happened between the two of you to cause this absence. Friday brings the memory of this friend back into your life and the friends themselves back in.

May 3 is a great day for friendship. What can we say? That's how the universe works. There are good days and bad days, and then there are certain transits when the Sun and Moon align, creating spectacular results. So, get ready to get back into hanging mode with this one good old, long-lost buddy of yours, Cancer.

When this person returns to your life, you won't want to rehash the past too much—it is a dead-end street. Why bring up the past when the now has so much to offer? You'll sense how you and your old friend feel like new friends with much to catch up on. It's like starting a whole new relationship, and so much of it is joyous and hopeful.

2. Virgo

saechun, brandcraftery | Canva Pro

You will hear from someone you believed to be long gone from your life. You were great friends at one point, but between your temper and their intolerance, you both decided to part ways. You've had nothing to do with these last years, and while you have regrets about how things ended, you still maintained that fierce 'none shall go forward' front.

The thing about you, Virgo, is that you're a softie in disguise. Oh, sure, you'd like to convince the world that you're an impenetrable fortress, but the reality is that you miss your friend. So, when they reach out to you through social media on Friday, you'll smile so broadly that you can't fool yourself into NOT thinking you're happy about the new prospects.

At first, you didn't want to take having this person back in your life seriously. It took maybe six minutes before you realized that this path is the path of true friendship. You've missed this and them so very much. It's all yours now, Virgo! Time to smile.

3. Scorpio

saechun, brandcraftery | Canva Pro

You didn't expect to reunite with an old friend this Friday. Yet, you'll be in the right place at the right time. Before you know it, you'll be in front of an old, dear friend of yours. Now that you see life as precious and worth living, everyone has a special place in your heart. An old friend suddenly appearing is a celestial sign for you.

You've seen friends come and go; you see things in a new light during the positively charged Sun/Moon transit. This old friend should not take a backseat in your life. You honor and cherish them, and now that they are back in your life, you won't jeopardize this good fortune — no way. You want this, and you will make sure it lasts.

You've seen your life's story unfold in all its varied forms, and one of the transformations you've gone through is the one where you no longer hold grudges against good friends. Those days are gone, kaput ... over. You hold your friends close to you now, knowing that good friendships are rare gems, indeed. When your old pal ventures back into your life, you'll welcome them back in and make them feel at home in your heart.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.