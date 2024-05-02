2 Zodiac Signs Overcome Their Past Mistakes & Experience Abundance On May 3

An obstacle isn’t an event meant to stop you from pursuing your dreams but to give voice to how much they matter to you. The path to your abundant destiny isn’t paved solely with ease and green lights. It can feel as though the universe places obstacles along the way. Challenges help you see what you want and how capable you are of getting it. This Friday, Mars in Aries will align with Pluto retrograde in Aquarius.

Together, they help you find the determination and strength you need to overcome obstacles in the path of your dreams. As these two planets unite, difficulties and past choices are seen for what they are. The past isn’t something that you merely get over. Instead, make it all work for your greater good and feel true empowerment to manifest the abundance you deserve.

2 zodiac signs who overcome their past mistakes and experience abundance on May 3

1. Cancer abundance affirmation: I create professional success.

Icons8, MD. REZUAL KARIM, Masha BAr

This is your sign to step out of your comfort zone and embrace positive changes and opportunities within your professional life. You are capable of manifesting your dreams, no matter what they might be or how far-fetched they may first appear. To seize this energy, you will have to overcome some important themes from the past that may have made you fear the process of transformation. You are not who you used to be, which means that you can fully step into a place of empowerment as you direct your energy toward creating success in your professional life.

On Friday, May 3, a beneficial alignment between Mars in Aries and Pluto in Aquarius will highlight themes around transformation within your professional life. Pluto in Aquarius is helping you explore your feelings and experiences around change as you seek to rise from the ashes of your life and begin to plan your greatest comeback yet — but with Mars in Aries, there is a strong focus and need to focus on your own divine success. Reflect on what you want to do in this life, what career, or college path you feel most drawn to, and allow yourself to see that change isn’t something to fear but instead represents the breakthrough you have been trying to manifest.

As this energy begins to filter into your life, be aware of changes that may start to take place through receiving new offers, or your own ideas for what you want to pursue. The obstacle that you will have to overcome won’t show up as a restriction in your life, but instead will be within yourself as you are challenged to believe that this time can and will be different. Trust yourself to take a chance on your success because you are meant to live the life you’ve dreamed of.

2. Pisces abundance affirmation: I trust my intuition to guide me toward an abundant life.

Many times, on your path of abundance, a big lesson you must learn is recognizing that you are different from others. As the last sign of the zodiac, you encompass qualities of the other eleven signs and one of the strongest connections with the divine and spiritual realm. Because of this, many of your ideas are those others don’t understand or have done before. But for you, this is your greatest gift. You are meant to do something radically wonderful in this life to manifest the abundance you desire.

On Friday, May 3, Pluto retrograde in Aquarius aligns with Mars in Aries, prompting you to revisit some of your intuitive ideas and turn them into gold. Pluto retrograde in Aquarius helps you honor your original way of looking at life and your intuition. In contrast, Mars in Aries enables you to turn those ideas into greater financial abundance.

During this time, it’s crucial to pay attention to your thoughts or signs from the universe, as there is something that you are meant to do, which is your unique path to follow in this life. Instead of doubting your ability or why it seems you are so different, lean into this and see it as precisely how you are meant to be to manifest all you desire.

Mars in Aries is creating a radical need to take charge of your destiny and step into the financial success you know is meant for you. This means that whatever your intuition is guiding you to embrace won’t be something you’re meant to reflect on merely, but instead, you should take action sooner rather than later. You have the full power of the universe behind you right now, guiding your steps and using it to your advantage to overcome any previous obstacles and consciously choose to manifest your fate, which is only yours.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more information about her work, visit her website.