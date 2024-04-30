5 Zodiac Signs With Amazing Horoscopes On May 1

Step lightly, zodiac signs! There's a weird Wizard of Oz-esque energy this Wednesday, May 1, urging us not to get bowed down or burdened by our anxieties. Once you drop that burden, you will realize there is no need to carry it! Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on this day: Leo, Aries, Cancer, Capricorn, and Aquarius. The rest of the zodiac signs are urged to step lightly too.

Firstly, the Sun in Taurus is the cosmic benefactor on this day. The message is simple: if you want your life to be abundant and beautiful, you must make it so. That includes working hard where you know there will be solid gains and engaging with people who bring love, laughter, and creativity to your life. After all, Taurus's energy is very good at steering clear of toxic situations, and people they know will ruin their happiness.

The Moon in Aquarius is also highlighted here as a secondary benefactor. It reminds us that we must never forget the grander scheme of things even as we live our regular lives. The popular saying “There is no Planet B” comes to mind about this. So nurture your environment and the people in it while you nurture yourself.

If you feel called to, now's a good time to start working with blue-colored crystals like Larimar, Chrysocolla, and even Moonstone (although this one's blueness is not visible right away). On May 1, 2024, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes.

Five zodiac signs with amazing horoscopes on May 1:

1. Leo

Firn | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus & Aquarius

Best area to focus on: Watching TV soaps

Best time of the day: 7 pm

Love is all around you, Leo, if you choose to believe. That's your message for Wednesday. Let your heart guide you, and you won't go wrong. Whether this is in your career or private life, let your soul take the reins.

If you feel called to, watch a TV drama. It can be a foreign language serial too. You will unlock your creativity and inspire yourself when you do this in the most intriguing ways. Bonus points if you bring a friend!

2. Aries

Firn | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aries

Best area to focus on: Play

Best time of the day: 2 am/pm

As the North Node continues to progress through your zodiac sign, Aries, you are urged to follow the call of your soul and continue to be brave as you step out of your comfort zone. The cosmic forces have got your back. On Wednesday, another chapter will unfold in this saga.

You are also encouraged to make time for fun and games in between all this. It will soothe your soul and help it rejuvenate during the breaks. Bonus points if you can gather your loved ones together, and share some quality time with them!

3. Cancer

Firn | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Reading and/or writing

Best time of the day: 3 - 4 pm

Cancer, if you feel trapped where you are or unsure what to do next, trust that the cosmic forces have got your back. Pay close attention to the signs and synchronicities around you. You will find the way or solution to the problem. Karma is on your side.

You are also encouraged to read a book or write your own story just for the sake of catharsis. Intriguing experiences await on this path. Are you ready to embrace the new?

4. Capricorn

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries & Leo

Best area to focus on: Household chores

Best time of the day: 6 pm

A beautiful day is ahead of you on Wednesday, Capricorn. Let yourself relax, and go with the flow. Those who suffer from anxiety or stress are urged to slow down intentionally, whether through a tea ritual, meditation, or even focused breathing. The answers will become apparent when you do.

You are also encouraged to not leave household chores pending at this time. Remove the stagnancy from your life, and allow fresh energy to flow in. Just make sure all family members are contributing their share so the collective energy is positive within.

5. Aquarius

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Reading books

Best time of the day: 8 am

Aquarius, trust in yourself and your abilities. The cosmic forces are backing you up strongly and will help you level up. Don't allow the naysayers to trigger you or make you doubt yourself. Call out the behavior in the safety of your mind if you must so you know what you must do.

You are also encouraged to read more books and acquire knowledge. This doesn't have to be non-fiction or study books though. Fiction can reveal stark realities of life and other people's experiences too, sometimes allegorically, and other times more directly.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.