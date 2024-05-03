Saturday is the perfect day for patting ourselves on the back because, in reality, this is when we do our best and shine the brightest. Now, you may think that this kind of event is available to us at any given moment, and you'd be right. However, what's taking place on May 4 puts us in the right place at the right time to do the right thing.

We've got an Aries Moon in alignment with Jupiter, and that's nothing to scoff at. We're looking at potential here, in the biggest and boldest way. And, for three zodiac signs, this is our grand opportunity to come through for the person we love in ways they aren't expecting. This is a great time to make amends, but it's also an even better time to plan and show the one we love that we are here to stay.

What makes May 4 feel so good for so many people is not just the fact that it's the weekend, but that this weekend, we're finally going to get to spend the quality time we've always dreamed of spending, with the person we are in love with.

This day shows us that if we put our minds to it and are slathered in love and romance, then only goodness can come from our thoughts. Let's make that a reality! May the 4th be with you! I had to get it that in there, somewhere, zodiac signs. I'm sure you understand!

Love horoscopes improve for 3 zodiac signs on May 4

1. Taurus

May 4 presents you with a choice: to do the right thing or to put off doing the right thing until you find the timing to be better for you. This is called procrastination, and you know it. While it's very Taurus of you to think about putting something off — even though you know the payoff is destined to be a good one — you'll stop and think about what lies ahead. This Saturday, you'll pull yourself up, and you'll make your move.

Doing the right thing is definitely 'up for interpretation,' but in your case, during the Aries/Jupiter alignment, you'll opt for making your partner happy, even though, yes, it takes effort. You'll have to get out of bed to do so. That's OK. Once you start feeling the momentum and the energy, you'll be one hundred percent into it. It's all about getting that energy going, which you will do, so fear not on that account.

During this Aries/Jupiter transit, you are all about momentum and, oh, what you can do once you get up to speed. You are the person who can make your romantic partner extremely happy, and you know it. It's time to toss aside that lazy behavior and just go for it. Make May 4 work for you and show your partner that doing the right thing is what you had in mind all along.

2. Gemini

You have been feeling the pressure to come through for your romantic partner on a request they've made. While you've been putting it off again and again, you know that if you can come through for them, then you'll be golden in their book. You like being golden, it makes you feel like you're doing the right thing.

You'll decide to put yourself fully into it, as this is as good a time as any to dedicate yourself to fulfilling some wish your partner has expressed. Aries energy gets you going, and Jupiter energy has you seeing it all as positive. So, what's to lose? Nothing. All you need right now is the energy to make it happen, and being that you've got that and a positive take on all of it, the moment is on. Get out there, Gemini, and strut your stuff.

Know this: your partner is amazed by you. They may have pressured you into thinking that you need to do more than usual, but the truth is that they love you no matter what. You can rest easy knowing that you will not only do the right thing by your romantic partner but that you'll feel inspired to continue on this path, making them happy and making yourself happy by doing so.

3. Libra

You want to do all you can to make up for lost time when it comes to your romantic partner and how you've been spending your time with them recently. You know that you've been distracted or preoccupied. You want to show them that you're not only sorry for not 'being present' but that you wish to 're-introduce' yourself to them as a fully present being in their life.

This is your big opportunity to change the dynamic of the relationship. You can step up and show your loved one that you plan on changing things up a bit from here on in. Of course, that change is all about being there for them, being around them, and acting like a true partner rather than an absentee. You are all for this, and Saturday allows you to come through.

This is called 'doing the right thing.' You owe this to your partner as they have always stood beside you. You love them for it, and you see their actions as goodhearted and kind. You want to match them in efforts and this all seems very doable to you. You'll walk away feeling balanced and at ease. You'll get the job done, Libra. You'll feel like a million bucks for it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.