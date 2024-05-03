A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, the ‘Star Wars’ universe came into existence and took the world by storm — so much so that the iconic phrase from the films, "May the Force Be with You," not only became a ubiquitous expression of goodwill but also dubbed May 4th as National Star Wars Day, all thanks to the cheeky pun: "May the Fourth Be With You."

Since it's that time of year again to embrace the essence of the Force, why don't you join us on an exhilarating mission to match your zodiac sign to its ‘Star Wars’ counterpart?

What 'Star Wars' character you are, based on your zodiac sign

Aries: Han Solo

Phurinee Chinakathum via Shutterstock / Gabrielle Scarlett and Barakuzama via Canva

First and foremost, Han Solo is a born leader — a trait that every Aries can resonate with, as the first sign of the zodiac and all. From the moment we meet Han in the cantina on Tatooine, he exudes confidence and charisma, effortlessly taking charge of any situation. Whether he's negotiating with intergalactic smugglers or leading the Rebel Alliance into battle against the Empire, his knack to command a room and handle a situation through his assertive nature rings close to that of a rambunctious Aries.

But Han's Aries spirit isn't just about taking charge; it's also about embracing adventure. Throughout the original trilogy, we witness his insatiable thirst for excitement and danger. Whether he's outrunning Imperial Star Destroyers or navigating treacherous asteroid fields, Han thrives in high-stakes situations thanks to that impulsive Aries-like nature of his.

And of course, no discussion of Han Solo would be complete without mentioning his fierce independent streak. Like many Aries individuals, Han prefers to forge his own path rather than adhere to the rules set by others. He's a rogue, a scoundrel, and a maverick through and through, answering to no one but himself. Even when faced with overwhelming odds, Han remains steadfast in his autonomy and refuses to be shackled by anyone or anything — like a true Aries rebel.

Taurus: Chewbacca

Pierce via Unsplash / Gabrielle Scarlett and Barakuzama via Canva

With his towering stature and unshakable allegiance, Chewbacca personifies the reliability and steadfastness characteristic of this fixed earth sign. Chewie embodies the steadfastness characteristic of a true Taurus, providing unwavering support to those he is loyal to, to the extent that he would even sacrifice his life for them — Chewbacca's lifelong devotion to Han Solo serves as a poignant example of that.

Chewbacca epitomizes the unwavering loyalty and relentless determination of this bullish archetype, a cosmic confidant whose resilience and commitment know no bounds — oh, and he’s got the muscles to show for it too, baby!

Gemini: Anakin Skywalker

Lazarin Hristov via Shutterstock / Gabrielle Scarlett and Barakuzama via Canva

Like the twins that symbolize Gemini, Anakin possesses a dual nature that oscillates between light and dark, good and evil. His journey from an innocent, talented young Jedi to the formidable Sith Lord Darth Vader reflects the duality inherent in the Gemini persona. Geminis are also known for their adaptability and multifaceted nature, and Anakin totally demonstrates these traits. From flying high as a skilled pilot to becoming a cunning strategist, Anakin is able to seamlessly transition and succeed in any role he applies himself to.

Cancer: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Willrow Hood via Shutterstock / Gabrielle Scarlett and Barakuzama via Canva

When it comes to embodying the essence of the Cancerian spirit, look no further than the wise and steadfast Jedi Master, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Just as Cancer is known for its nurturing and protective nature, Obi-Wan epitomizes these traits as he guides and mentors his young apprentice, Luke Skywalker, throughout his journey in the galaxy. Like the protective shell of a crab, Obi-Wan shields those he cares about from harm, always ready to defend them against the forces of darkness. Whether it's standing up to Sith Lords or training the next generation of Jedi, he approaches every challenge with a sense of duty and devotion that is distinctly Cancerian.

But beneath Obi-Wan's composed exterior lies a deep well of emotion, another hallmark of Cancer. He mourns the loss of his fellow Jedi and the fall of Anakin Skywalker with a heavy heart, yet he channels his grief into a quiet determination to uphold the values of the Jedi Order. Like the ebb and flow of the tides, Obi-Wan's emotions guide him, but they never cloud his judgment or commitment to the greater good.

Leo: Princess Leia

Scott Ruether via Wikimedia Commons / Gabrielle Scarlett and Barakuzama via Canva

Radiating with regal elegance and fierce determination, Leia embodies the quintessential traits of a Leo. From her noble presence as a princess of Alderaan to her subsequent leadership as a general in the Resistance, she effortlessly commands authority and exudes the vibe of a natural-born boss in any room she enters.

But it's not just about her commanding presence; Leia's unwavering loyalty to her loved ones and her fierce determination to shield them from harm shines through in every last one of her heroic acts. Whether it's orchestrating a daring rescue to save Han Solo or guiding Rey with mentorship in the sequel trilogy, to call Leia anything less than lionhearted would be an understatement.

Virgo: C-3PO

Lyman Hansel Gerona via Unsplash / Gabrielle Scarlett and Barakuzama via Canva

If you've ever found yourself captivated by the polite and overly cautious demeanor of C-3PO in the Star Wars series, you may be surprised to learn that this iconic protocol droid shares some striking similarities with the Virgo zodiac sign. Virgos are known for their practicality and attention to detail — both qualities that are clearly evident in C-3PO. Just like a typical Virgo, C-3PO always approaches situations with a meticulous mindset and strives for perfection in all that he does.

One of C-3PO's most defining characteristics is his habit of worrying. Similarly, Virgos can be prone to anxiety when things don't go according to plan. But despite his anxieties, C-3PO's worries often serve as a form of foolproof risk management. He often steps up to guide his companions, such as Luke Skywalker, out of a rut when they need it most – a trait found in all typical, trusty Virgos.

Libra: Padmé Amidala

GabboT via Wikimedia Commons / Gabrielle Scarlett and Barakuzama via Canva

Like every Libra stereotype, Padmé seeks balance and harmony in all aspects of her life. As a skilled diplomat and senator, she navigates the intricate web of politics with finesse and poise. She’s always striving to find common ground among conflicting factions. Oh, and her ability to see both sides of an issue and her commitment to fairness make her a natural-born mediator.

Padmé's innate sense of beauty also aligns with the aesthetic sensibilities of the Libra sign. Whether she's donning elaborate gowns fit for a queen or advocating for social justice on the Senate floor, Padmé always exudes elegance and captivates those around her with her charm.

But beneath her polished exterior lies a fierce determination and a strong sense of justice. Padmé refuses to back down in the face of oppression. She will fight tirelessly for the rights of the disenfranchised. And, like the scales of justice, she will stop at nothing to restore balance and equality in a galaxy. Oh, and not to mention, having a secret, forbidden marriage to Jedi Anakin Skywalker is so totally on brand for a Venusian-ruled sign.

Scorpio: Darth Vader

Tommy van Kessel via Unsplash / Gabrielle Scarlett and Barakuzama via Canva

Much like your typical Scorpion, Darth Vader's persona exudes an undeniable allure that both draws attention and instills fear among his adversaries and allies alike. But, beneath the imposing armor and dark authority, lies a deeply complex and emotionally charged individual. Just as Scorpios are known for their intense emotions driving their actions, Vader's journey is marked by a profound sense of emotion, from his tragic fall to the dark side to his eventual redemption. His transformation from the valiant Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker to the formidable Sith Lord exemplifies themes of transformation and rebirth, reminiscent of the traits often associated with Pluto, a.k.a Scorpio’s ruling planet.

Despite facing insurmountable odds, like a true Scorpio does, Vader harnesses his inner strength and resilience to overcome any challenge he faces and emerge stronger than before.

Sagittarius: R2-D2

Alexandr Popadin via Unsplash / Gabrielle Scarlett and Barakuzama via Canva

Think of Sagittarians as the adventure seekers of the zodiac, always up for a thrill and eager to explore new frontiers. Well, that's basically R2-D2 in a nutshell. Whether it's dodging blaster fire or fixing up starships in the nick of time, this little droid fearlessly dives into every escapade with boundless energy and a can-do attitude.

But R2-D2 isn't just about action; he's got brains to match his brawn. Like a true Sagittarian, he's sharp as a tack when it comes to problem-solving and is forever finding new clever ways to get out of sticky situations.

Now let's talk loyalty for a sec. Sagittarians are fiercely devoted to their friends, and R2-D2 is no exception. Just ask his golden buddy C-3PO. Through thick and thin, R2-D2 sticks by his pals, ready to lend a hand—or a helpful beep—whenever they need it most.

Capricorn: Sheev Palpatine

Roger Murmann via Wikimedia Commons / Gabrielle Scarlett and Barakuzama via Canva

One of the defining traits of Capricorn is its ambition and drive for success, and Palpatine's rise to power from humble beginnings as a senator from Naboo to Emperor of the Galactic Empire is a testament to this behavior. Palpatine’s unwavering determination to achieve his goals no matter the cost mirrors the single-minded ambition often attributed to Capricorns. They say that patience is a virtue, but for Palpatine, it’s a lifestyle. He has an extremely calculated approach to life and is constantly laying the groundwork and waiting for the right time to seize control of the galaxy and rise to Emperor.

Aquarius: Yoda

Riku Lu via Unsplash / Gabrielle Scarlett and Barakuzama via Canva

One of the most prominent traits of Aquarius is its intellectual prowess and innovative spirit, and Yoda's mastery of the Force reflects this perfectly. He is a Jedi unlike any other, with a deep understanding of the cosmic energies that bind the universe together. Yoda's unconventional methods of teaching, his emphasis on intuition, and his ability to see beyond the surface of things all speak to his Aquarian nature.

Aquarians are also known for their independence and non-conformist attitudes, and Yoda epitomizes this through his unorthodox approach to training Jedi and his willingness to challenge the traditional hierarchy of the Jedi Order. Yoda is a complete maverick within the Jedi Council, as he’s often questioning their decisions and advocating for a more holistic understanding of the Force.

Pisces: Luke Skywalker

Jay Khaled Photography via Shutterstock / Gabrielle Scarlett and Barakuzama via Canva

Luke Skywalker, the quintessential hero of the Star Wars saga, embodies the traits of a Pisces in many ways. As the last Jedi and a symbol of hope for the galaxy, Luke exudes compassion, empathy, and a deep connection to the Force – characteristics that resonate strongly with the sensitive and intuitive nature of Pisces.

One of the defining features of Pisces is their innate empathy and compassion, and Luke exemplifies this through his unwavering belief in the good in others, even in the face of darkness. From his willingness to see the potential for redemption in Darth Vader to his compassion for the downtrodden and oppressed, Luke's empathy shines through in his actions and decisions throughout the trilogy.

Like many Pisces, Luke is also deeply in tune with his intuition and the mystical forces that shape the universe. From his initial training with Obi-Wan Kenobi to his journey to Dagobah to study with Yoda, he demonstrates a profound connection to the Force that transcends mere physical abilities. His willingness to trust in the guidance of the Force and follow his instincts serves as a powerful reminder of the strength that Pisces wield when they actually embrace their intuition.

Jla Starr Johnson is a YourTango astrologer writer, where she covers everything from horoscopes to how we can utilize astrology to navigate life's twists and turns with confidence. She is currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.