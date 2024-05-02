3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love & End Their Relationships Before May 31

We tend to think of May as uplifting and promising. While all of this is destined to be real and fulfilling, it's how we get to that place of happiness is key here, as this month brings a new beginning. To achieve some of those great fresh starts, however, we will have to end certain things in our lives that prevent us from moving forward. For three zodiac signs, this could mean the end of a relationship.

By now, most of us have come to know that endings DO happen, and sometimes they even happen to us. For the zodiac signs who will end their romantic relationships during May, we will know that this is no mistake; this has to happen. We feel it in our bones and know we can no longer sustain our relationship.

There are astrological transits that set this in motion and see us through to the end. For this to happen, we are looking at:

Aries Moon on May 4,

Moon trine Pluto on 8,

Venus aligning with Saturn on May 13,

Moon opposite Mars on May 19,

Venus trine Pluto on May 25, and

Another Aries Moon will be at the end of the month.

Icons8, MD. REZUAL KARIM, Masha BAr

Nothing happens out of the blue. This is a planned event. We three zodiac signs know what we're doing and why we must end our romantic relationships.

3 zodiac signs who fall out of love and end their relationships before May 31

1. Gemini

Icons8, MD. REZUAL KARIM, Masha BAr

It's that time. You know it, and your partner knows it, and this implies that the two of you have done your best to make things right. Yet that feeling of 'right' never really happened. In May 2024, you will conclude that you must break from each other, as staying together is no longer viable.

You've got several helpful transits to accompany you through your journey, Gemini. So understand this: the universe is working with you, and you and your partner will not suffer. This breakup is something you knew would happen sooner or later, and now that May is here, you both feel as though you need to do what is right. In this case, what is right is to end it —once and for all.

The pain has already come and gone. Now you're left with the reality of what you have, which is a situation with two people feeling the simultaneous need to be free. You've already done your time in Heartbreak Hotel, and you both know there's no reason to stay there when the feelings of love have already taken leave. It's all OK, Gemini, and while it's not the happiest of occasions, this ending caused the transformation. You will bid each other goodbye and wish each other the very best. It's all good, Gemini ... know this.

2. Libra

Icons8, MD. REZUAL KARIM, Masha BAr

You might feel that May 2024 is a whirlwind of emotions, but you also know that 'such is life.' Even if your emotions run wild, being a Libra, you will eventually settle down and find that everything is cool, calm and doable. What's going on is that there's a bit of drama here and there, thanks to you and your partner deciding, mutually, to end the relationship. At first, this may feel very slippery. You may not want to talk with this person, but you will, and the two of you will agree.

This agreement can only occur when you calm down and wrap your mind around what will happen. You don't want to make any false or unnecessary moves, but you'll find that there's too much cosmic energy pulling you towards breaking up, and you'll see that this is what must happen. So, it will happen, Libra, and by the time you and your partner call it quits, you'll both be content to do so.

During May, you'll find courage in places you never thought possible, and while this isn't the most pleasant of acts, breaking up is something that will lead to better things. You know it, and your soon-to-be-ex partner knows it as well. You are following your heart, Libra, and your heart tells you it's a waste of time to stay with someone who doesn't make you happy. You know what has to be done, and so you do it.

3. Aquarius

Icons8, MD. REZUAL KARIM, Masha BAr

You're not usually the person who does much of anything to cause a thing to happen or not to happen. What's meant by this is that you tend to want to 'see what happens,' which is your way of passing the buck, so to speak. You've noticed that your romantic relationship isn't fun anymore; it's become quite a drag for you, but you haven't made any moves to end it.

Then, May comes around, and you find all the cosmic forces tapping your skull and telling you to wake up. You deserve happiness but are unhappy in your present situation, so do something about it. While this is not your usual 'go-to' response, you know that now and then, you have to be the one who comes in to save your own life, and during May of '24, you'll be getting up your nerve and doing the deed.

That deed is, of course, ending your relationship. You can't stand another day of this, and you are sure you can no longer fake it or have faith that it will change into something beautiful and romantic. The romance left a while back, and whatever was left turned into something neither of you was content with. This is the month you find the courage to leave this relationship, knowing that you aren't sure where you're going after this. You know it will be better than what you have now.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.