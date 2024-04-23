Love Horoscope For April 24, During The Last Day Of Mercury Retrograde

The last day of Mercury retrograde is here, and what it means for each zodiac sign is a chance to do a final mini-review. Since Mercury is in Aries, review things from a very personal standpoint. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign on April 24, 2024.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, April 24, 2024:

Aries

Do a mini-review on the things you want out of life and love. The Last day of Mercury retrograde is here, bringing intense energy into your personal life. Write down your dreams and goals. If you're single, consider the traits you desire in a partner — and what you offer in exchange. Sign up for a podcast about relationships and how to improve them. Work on yourself, and see how it improves everything around you in love.

Taurus

Some things (including people) are best left in your past. The Last day of Mercury retrograde is here, bringing intense energy into your spiritual sector. This is a day where tapping into your internal compass helps you to become a stronger, more astute partner and lover. You can innately know what you need, what you don't need, and where to dedicate your time and attention.

Gemini

A friendship that was on the fritz may be on the mend soon. The Last day of Mercury retrograde is here, bringing intense energy into your friendships. This is a wonderful time to allow platonic partnerships to reveal how glorious they can be. You can plan date nights or have a special dinner date and see a movie.

Cancer

You need to have a work/life balance, and today may be a hard day at work, but it helps put things into perspective. The Last day of Mercury retrograde is here, bringing intense energy into your career. Talk with your partner about what you need to make more time with each other. Include who will be responsible for what as far as childcare, chores, and other activities that typically make it hard to make date night happen.

Leo

You can study love to be a better partner, friend, and lover. The Last day of Mercury retrograde is here, bringing intense energy into your learning. Read romance novels based on true stories of historical couples, watch movies about love and relationships, or even read nonfiction books on the matter.

Virgo

It's best to keep certain things to yourself. The Last day of Mercury retrograde is here, bringing intense energy into your secrets sector. Not every secret needs to be told to your partner. Because sometimes relationships don't last, and what you tell them can be used against you in the future, it's best to talk to a therapist about matters you need to heal from.

Libra

Clarity comes in the morning, Libra. The Last day of Mercury retrograde is here, bringing intense energy into your commitments. Sometimes, you can have intense emotions about a person or problem, but a good night's sleep can help your mind to process your feelings and bring down anxiety rather than push a matter as if it's urgent. Be patient and wait.

Scorpio

Change can be positive, Scorpio. Today is the last day of Mercury's retrograde, which brings intense energy into your daily routines. You don't need to make adjustments because of a problem. You can have fun inviting exciting experiences into your relationship. Plan a trip to the botanical garden, sign up for a dance class, or decide to try a new food once a month and have fun.

Sagittarius

It's wonderful when you can out love your partner, and this may be an exciting day to review all the great things in your relationship that make it so special. The last day of Mercury retrograde is here, bringing intense energy into your creativity.

Capricorn

You may experience a renewed appreciation for what you have in your life at family. The Last day of Mercury retrograde is here, bringing intense energy into your home. Stress can make you feel like relatives are an obstacle to your happiness. It happens to everyone, but when you think about all the positive benefits you receive from the people you love, it brings things back into perspective. Write a gratitude list to help you remember what you love about everyone.

Aquarius

An important conversation can come up soon, and if you have been hoping to talk to your partner about a particular problem, this is a great time to prepare your thoughts and feelings. The Last day of Mercury retrograde is here, bringing intense energy into your conversations.

Pisces

It's time to get things squared away and organized, especially regarding money. The Last day of Mercury's retrograde is here, bringing intense energy into your finances. Date nights can add up and become very expensive. You may not realize how much you actually spend until the credit card bill comes in. Take time to figure out what you really need and start building ideas on how to go out on a budget or for free.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.