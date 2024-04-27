Two zodiac signs will experience abundance on April 28, 2024. To put your entire heart into a specific project or endeavor means that you feel intrinsically connected to it. While you can work for wealth or success in any area, putting your entire heart into it means that whatever you’re focusing your energy on has become a part of you. It represents that you aren’t just after more money or accolades. Still, truly seeing this idea of yours catch a flight because of the greater meaning that it possesses in your life, and because of that, you are more likely to achieve even more than you dreamed possible.

On Sunday, April 28, Mars and Neptune align in Pisces, creating a desire to fully invest your heart and soul into a specific project or idea. Mars rules ambition, while Neptune governs over faith, trust, and a deep connection to the spiritual realm. Together, in the eternal optimism of Pisces, they help you focus on creating success by working on what is most meaningful for you. Whether this is a specific project in your career, a personal business you’re looking to get off the ground, or a non-profit endeavor you feel connected to, this is a time to make sure whatever you’re doing is coming from your heart. To put your heart into something represents giving it your all. It also means allowing yourself to benefit from your emotional connection to your work, which will generate successful abundance and the emotional satisfaction of knowing you are fulfilling your destiny.

2 zodiac signs experience powerful abundance on April 28

1. Gemini Abundance Affirmation: I am committed to fulfilling my soul purpose.

Pisces is the zodiac sign that rules over your house of career, and since Saturn first moved into this water sign in 2023, it has brought a new area of focus to your life. Saturn in Pisces reminds you that you need to feel connected to what you do and may even have brought up important realizations about what path you want to pursue. You don’t have to choose between the success and wealth you desire and the meaningful work you feel drawn to. It’s just a matter of figuring out how to do both.

Gemini is one of the two signs of the zodiac that carries a sense of duality, representing your human self and your soul. Often, it can be challenging to figure out how to merge these two sides of yourself to create the abundance you desire, but once you do, that is also when the magic finally happens. As Mars and Neptune align in Pisces on Sunday, joined by Saturn as well, you are being given everything you need to make a major and important shift in your professional life. While this will be more about your career path or personal business, it can also show up as a shift within your college major or where you attend school. The theme with this energy is that you will manifest the abundance you dream of by actually allowing yourself to follow your dreams of what is most important to you.

You never had to choose between success or purpose, and as the energy of Sunday begins to filter in, you will know precisely what to do in order to achieve both. The more that you lean into your soul’s purpose and acknowledge what is most important to you, the easier it will be to put your whole heart in and finally reach the success you have always known was destined for you.

2. Libra abundance affirmation: I am structuring my life around manifesting meaningful success.

When you can believe in creating a life that not only brings achievement but also a sense of well-being, then you are one step closer to achieving the inner sense of balance you desire. This awareness stems from the understanding that you shouldn’t have to feel depleted to manifest what you want but instead see your well-being as just as important as any financial or professional success you acquire. To live a life that is balanced first will require you to create that within yourself because once you do, there isn’t anything that you can’t accomplish.

On Sunday, Mars and Neptune will align in Pisces, creating a powerful need to focus on how you structure your days for success. This may come with a change to your career or work habits as you realize that you need to feel your best to do your best. Beyond any shifts in your routine, you may also feel drawn to pursue a path around helping others find a greater sense of well-being and abundance. You may be called to pursue a private practice, yoga teacher training, or another endeavor that combines a focus on well-being and teaching others what you have learned yourself.

Let yourself understand that you have been through everything you have for a specific purpose, which means you also are meant to share that with others. If you’re unsure where to begin, take to social media and start sharing your story with others, especially if you feel a strong connection about helping others. This new perspective will let you open up your life in new ways, adapt your career to the life you want to live, and help you find abundance not just in a professional field but, more importantly, in the life that you are excited to wake up to.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more information about her work, visit her website.