50 'Everything Happens For A Reason' Quotes To Help You Make Sense Of This Crazy Life

It's meant to be.

There is nothing we can do but accept the things that we cannot change, and these "everything happens for a reason" quotes prove that we can't control everything in life. Some things are just ... meant to be.

Has something ever happened to you and you knew right away that it was inevitable? Even if you felt like you worked hard to prevent but somehow it just happened the way it was supposed to happen.

You are not alone. This has happened to everyone, including me.

Things happen that are out of our hands that can make us question life as a whole. It can be overwhelming and frustrating when we cannot control our own destiny because the world has a way of altering our dreams even when we have it perfectly planned out.

Have you ever made plans that went completely wrong? I know I have. I have planned and made sure everything was perfect and of course, at the last moment, something crazy or out of hand happens.

Want to hear something crazy that happened to me?

I was on a road trip to Texas in 2014 with my friend and her entire family. We drove from Chicago to see one of her sisters off to prom. We had a good time dancing to music, had our hotel rooms booked and had all the things ready to have a big party.

While on the road, her grandmother passed out while we were refueling at a gas station in Tennessee and died right in front of us all.

I was so confused and angry that I had questioned everything in life. The crazy part is that she died in Tennessee in the same area where she was born in raised. This made me think twice. I thought — maybe she was meant to leave this earth in the same town that she was born in?

This is what made me believe in destiny a bit more.

Things go wrong in our lives so that we can appreciate them and somehow make best out of a really horrible situation. From that experience, I was able to love and appreciate life that much more. I grew a deeper and stronger understanding of how short life is and that things will happen for a reason and they will be what they are destined to be in life.

According to psychologytoday.com, “thinking everything happens for a reason can help people cope”. People often tend to say this phrase to help them get through tough situations and I am guilty of saying this.

All and all, just remember that if things do get tough and you really cannot find a way to make sense of it, that things happen for a reason. Even if we have everything to fix a situation, the only thing we know for sure is that with life you really just never know how things can go.

I have compiled a list of "everything happens for a reason" quotes that will have you understand more about how crazy things in life happen, and that not everything is within our control (even when we want it to be.)

1. Doors open for you when they are meant for you.

“Realize that if a door closed, it’s because what was behind it wasn’t meant for you.” ― Mandy Hale, The Single Woman: Life, Love, and a Dash of Sass

2. All things happen for a reason so let it be.

“Eventually all things fall into place. Until then, laugh at the confusion, live for the moments, and know everything happens for a reason.”— Albert Schweitzer

3. What will be, will be.

“I believe that everything happens for a reason. People change so that you can learn to let go, things go wrong so that you appreciate them when they’re right, you believe lies so you eventually learn to trust no one but yourself, and sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together.”— Marilyn Monroe

4. In life, we meet each other without knowing if we will change each other’s lives.

“There will always be a reason why you meet people. Either you need them to change your life or you’re the one that will change theirs.” —Angel Flonis Harefa

5. Seeing the true things in life makes us understand life more.

“I trust that everything happens for a reason, even if we are not wise enough to see it.”— Oprah Winfrey

6. Life is confusing but we will get it eventually.

“Someday, everything will make perfect sense. So for now, laugh at the confusion, smile through the tears, be strong and keep reminding yourself that everything happens for a reason.”— John Mayer

7. Life is aligned for us without us even knowing.

“Do you believe that there are no coincidences in life? Everything happens for a reason. Every person we meet have a roll in our life, either it is big or small. Some will hurt, betray and make us cry. Some will teach us lesson, not to change us, but to make us to be a better person.”— Cynthia Rusli

8. You can chose how you want your life to go.

“Bad things do happen; how I respond to them defines my character and the quality of my life. I can choose to sit in perpetual sadness, immobilized by the gravity of my loss, or I can choose to rise from the pain and treasure the most precious gift I have – life itself.”— Walter Anderson

9. Miracles happen every day we just don’t see them.

“Miracles happen every day, change your perception of what a miracle is and you’ll see them all around you.”— Jon Bon Jovi

10. Which one are you?

“Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen.”— Michael Jordan

11. The universe is in control.

“Once you make a decision, the universe conspires to make it happen.”— Ralph Waldo Emerson

12. Don’t be sad, things happen for a reason.

“Sad things happen. They do. But we don’t need to live sad forever.”— Mattie Stepanek

13. Bad things will happen but do not dwell on them.

“I believe that the Laws of Karma do not apply to show business, where good things happen to bad people on a fairly regular basis.”— Chuck Lorre

14. Things will happen so live in the moment.

“We go through our careers and things happen to us. Those experiences made me what I am.”— Thomas Keller

15. Change your life or not things will be what they are meant to be.

“I wouldn’t change anything. I think that it’s important to let things happen, and stay ‘happened’. I think that’s all part of the learning curve, part of fate. I’m just glad that it happened.”— Mike Peters

16. Life is a journey.

“The world is so unpredictable. Things happen suddenly, unexpectedly. We want to feel we are in control of our own existence. In some ways we are, in some ways we’re not. We are ruled by the forces of chance and coincidence.”— Paul Auster

17. If life has been easy for you sometimes you will not appreciate the things you have.

“You can’t be brave if you’ve only had wonderful things happen to you.”— Mary Tyler Moore

18. Let things be and do not force them.

“The worst thing you can do is try to manipulate or control perceptions. It’s impossible, and when you are found out the result is disastrous. Better to be transparent and play well with others so that when bad things happen you have a reservoir of good will to bank on.”— John Gerzema

19. You have the power in your own life.

“Inspiration comes from within yourself. One has to be positive. When you’re positive, good things happen.”— Deep Roy

20. Mistakes can be beneficial.

“Sometimes a “mistake” can end up being the best decision you ever make.” —Mandy Hale

21. Do not question things too much just leave it be and try to move on.

“In the final analysis, the questions of why bad things happen to good people transmutes itself into some very different questions, no longer asking why something happened, but asking how we will respond, what we intend to do now that it happened.”— Pierre Teilhard de Chardin

22. Everything happens and there is nothing we can do about it.

“Success is not a miracle. Nor is it a matter of luck. Everything happens for a reason, good or bad, positive or negative.” —Brian Tracy

23. Life is short so don’t sweat it just do it.

“Life’s too precious, so have fun, treasure the memories, say what you want, do what you want, have no regrets and remember everything happens for a reason.” — Abhishek Tiwari

24. We have to be patient.

“I knew everything happened for a reason. I just wished the reason would hurry up and make itself known.” —Christina Lauren

25. The bright side of life is just living it.

“Just remember everything happens for a reason. We just have to pick ourselves up, and look on the bright side of life.” —Megan Smith

26. Do not waste your time.

“Most things happen for a reason and it may take years to discover why, but this is almost always for the better.” —Ursula A. Ciller

27. What is meant will be.

“Things happen the way they’re meant to. There are a pattern and a shape to everything…Nothing happens without a reason…Nothing is impossible.” —Rosamunde Pilcher

28. Everything has its purpose.

“Everything happens for a reason and a purpose, and it serves you.” — Tony Robbins

29. Live your life without any questions.

“Even seasonal situations can bring with them lessons that last a lifetime. If the love doesn’t last, it prepares you for the one that will.” – Mandy Hale

30. Do not resist change because it will happen regardless of what you think or want.

“The pessimist reason that things just happen, where the optimist believe that things happen for a reason.” —Anthony Liccione

31. Things are destined to be.

“Things are finally starting to calm down and be the way they’re supposed to be. I think things happen for a reason.” —Eddie Cibrian

32. Good or bad, it will happen.

“Remember that everything that is happening around you, good or bad, is in some way conspiring to help you.” —Debasish Mridha

33. Be happy for life so you can live it up.

“Thank life for happening, Thank every twist and turn, There is a reason for every single thing, there is a reason for every worry and concern.” – Dante Jannicelli

34. We all desire a reason but we have to understand that it happens regardless.

“I believe that everything happens for a reason, but I think it’s important to seek out that reason; that’s how we learn.” —Drew Barrymore

35. Live life to the fullest without regrets.

“All is grace. Nothing happens by chance, everything happens for a reason. Life is beautiful!” —Joel Randymar

36. We all have different beliefs in life.

“I don’t believe in luck. I believe everything happens for a reason.” —Nelly

37. The beauty in life is unknowing.

“Everything happens for a reason, and part of that beauty of life is that we’re not allowed to know those reasons for certain.” —Aron Ralston

38. Life is a battlefield.

39. There is something for everyone, you will get what you put into this world.

“Everything happens for a reason and, something better will come along for me!” —Selena Gomez

40. Things will be what they are meant to be.

“Everything happens for a reason. I believe in this at the highest level.” Mpho Koaho

41. Live life like today is your last day.

“So I try not to look too far into the future because I think that everything happens and will happen for a reason.” —Carrot Top

42. Do not have regrets in life.

“I always say that things are meant to be and everything happens for a reason, so I don’t have any regrets.” —Kevin Pietersen

43. Lessons are meant to be learned.

“Everything happens for a reason, but they all lessons.”—Lil Boosie

44. Remember things will happen regardless.

45. Things are meant to be.

46. Believe in happiness and it will come.

47. If we do not see that life happens the way it is supposed to then we will never understand it.

48. Love life because you will see how fragile it is.

“Thank Life For Happening, Thank Every Twist And Turn, There Is A Reason For Every Single Thing, There Is A Reason For Every Worry And Concern.” ― Dante Jannicelli

49. Things just happen and there is nothing we can do about it.

50. Don't give up now.

"Before something great happens, everything falls apart."

