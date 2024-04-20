Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Horoscope For April 21, 2024

It's the weekend, and we are ready for it. Here is a tarot card reading for each zodiac sign in astrology. Find out what's in store for you.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

YOLO. It's time for you to enjoy life's pleasures and beauty. Do something fun that allows you to explore the world in a new way. Go to a museum. Visit a park. Take a road trip and have fun.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

The world may frame expression of feelings in a negative way, Taurus, but it’s what humans were made for. Of course, it is good to have control and composure, but do not limit a function you were literally made for. It is okay to cry, and okay to have feelings of many kinds. In all of it, lean on growth and insight.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

There is beauty in alone time, Gemini. Today is a challenge for you to spend some time alone, or schedule a solo date for yourself. You are a gem, and alone time can help you to see all of that and reflect on what matters most. It can push you outside your comfort zone or provide space to hear your intuition and thoughts without others crowding in.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

It is a beautiful thing to enter new beginnings, Cancer. Don’t be afraid to be seen trying out new things, or pondering on something you’re not sure where it’ll lead. Embrace the unknown during this time, and have fun with it! This might look like trying out a new activity or pursuing an idea.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Fun is such a crucial component of the human experience, and it isn’t just for children, it is to be had in your life here and now! If it doesn’t happen incidentally for you, don’t be able to schedule hangouts or activities that bring you joy. Prioritize the things important for you, like fun! It is productive, too.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

There is nothing quite like friends who see and know all of you and love you amidst it all, Virgo. This is a great time to write little love letters to your friends, expressing the things you love and appreciate about them, even if it’s just a simple text. Otherwise, reflect on your relationships and pinpoint who truly supports you and is good for the health of your life. Quality over quantity!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

Does overthinking change anything, Libra, or add a minute to your life? Just like complex math, it cannot all be mapped out in your head. Why do you think your life, a very intricate thing can, if math cannot? Today challenges you to release and to trust. It is good to be thoughtful and cautious, but much worry can rob you more than it gives. Be mindful over your thoughts today.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Don’t wait till you have a battle to fight to get strong, Scorpio. Today serves as a reminder to steward what you have and strengthen many areas. This may call you to assess weaknesses and grow your strengths.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

You don’t know what you don’t know, Sagittarius. Sometimes you have to learn the hard way. This card symbolizes missing an issue. One way you can take in more wisdom to be weary of red flags is by inviting others in, especially those with more experience and knowledge. They can act as another pair of eyes.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Ground yourself before you make any big choices, Capricorn. You may feel that your heart is divided, and you’re struggling to make the right decision in love. This is a time to lean in and look internally. You may find that your intuition already has the answer about this relationship.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star

Helping others is good and you can do this on a spiritual level, too. Don’t be afraid to use your tools and knowledge to assist others. Teach the lessons you have learned; encourage your friends. If it aligns with you, even go in prayer for your loved ones.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You wear a coat of many colors, Pisces! You are knit together with many talents and skills. Whether you can see them or not doesn’t take away from their value. Get curious and inspect your natural abilities. Maybe even ask others what they see in you, or notice about your gifts. The sooner you know what you have a knack for, you can use them for the better!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.