What Your Zodiac Sign Should Know About The Month Of May 2024, From A Tarot Card Reader

May 2024 is here! With it, we are back with the monthly Tarot Card reading for each zodiac sign. First, what does the month have in store for everyone? Firstly, we will not be tolerating any BS this month. Whether they are toxic friends, abusive exes, or in-laws who refuse to honor your boundaries, give the energy vampires a taste of the axe before they get too comfortable walking all over you. Your life and your rules! That's the motto to live by.

You must trust yourself to have enough sense to know that becoming a serial killer is not part of that gig. So don't self-sabotage if anyone calls you selfish for setting boundaries. Practice makes perfect, and it will be easier the next time around. If you feel called to, now's the perfect time to get into working with crystals. Read some books on their metaphysical properties and visit a spiritual fair or shop. Whichever rock you resonate with the most is the one for you! Now, let's look at the May 2024 monthly tarot card reading for every zodiac sign.

May 2024 Tarot Card Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign:

Aries

King of Wands tarot card brings good luck in finances

Aries, your tarot card of the month, reveals a well-known truth about you — you are strong, capable, and can do anything you want. If reading these lines made you pull back in disagreement, you can find a way to uproot the negative self-talk or unconscious self-sabotage holding you back. You truly are everything you need to be. Now it's time to rise to the challenge and show the world what you've got. You will have good luck in May 2024 in the area of investments and finances.

Taurus

Eight of Pentacles tarot card brings a focus on self-care

Taurus, your tarot card of the month reveals that you have been working very hard on the projects that are high priority for you. The universe has noticed your efforts and help (and opportunities) are on their way! Stay focused on what's important and remain in a receptive mode. You will surprise them all with your completed masterpiece. Your luck in May 2024 appears tied to how much you listen to your needs and set healthy boundaries against people-pleasing.

Gemini

The Empress tarot card brings good luck in romance

Gemini, let them say whatever they want to say about you. This month, you will win when you ignore the naysayers and uphold your values and principles. Now's the time to decide and solidify your stance on certain big-ticket subjects. Going with the flow will not harm you, but you must steer the boat in the right direction. Sitting in the back will not work. You will also find good luck when you let romance become a priority.

Cancer

Queen of Wands tarot card brings good luck in standing out from the crowd

Cancer, your tarot card for the month, reveals a hidden aspect of your personality. You want to take the stage and shine bright, but you are scared of judgment and potentially attracting the envy and ill-will of certain people. The Queen of Wands urges you to let your colors dazzle the world. The right people will love you for it, and there will be plenty of such individuals!

You will also find luck in May 2024 when you lean into your intuitive/psychic gifts or choose to work with a divination professional, be it a tarot reader, astrologer, rune caster, or someone else.

Leo

Reversed Judgment tarot card brings a focus on personal boundaries

Leo, your tarot card for May 2024, urges you to be more introspective this month and not allow others' judgment to drag you down. Naysayers never offer constructive critiques since they usually don't have the same life path or purpose as you. Trust your inner guidance and follow your vision. Your creative powers are phenomenal. You will emerge successful in the end!

This month, you will also find luck when you focus on self-care and setting strong personal boundaries.

Virgo

Death tarot card brings a focus on life transitions

Virgo, the energy this month is heady and progressive for you. As long as you know which relationships and situations to end and which ones to move towards, you will do really well. Your tarot card of the month urges you not to be afraid of liminal spaces and to know that cutting cords with what doesn't serve you only feels anxiety-inducing at the moment. In the end, you will feel lighter, happier, and merrier.

If you feel called to perform a cord-cutting ritual with salt, black candles, twine, and sliced lemon or orange for luck.

Libra

Page of Pentacles tarot card brings you luck in expansion

Libra, you find fresh opportunities to expand yourself and maybe even your worldview. This is especially true if you will be traveling during the month, have an internship lined up, or are part of an exchange program! The more knowledge you gather, the easier it will be for you to get lucky. You are also encouraged to maintain a private journal and record your thoughts throughout the month. Luck will find you in the most mysterious of ways when you do!

Scorpio

Page of Pentacles tarot card gives you the gift of discernment

Scorpio, the month of May 2024 will likely be intense for you in both the personal sphere and professionally. Your tarot card of the month urges you to be more observant of your environment to gain valuable information and not give away your secrets to the wrong people. If you feel called to, work with crystals that allow you to connect more deeply with your psychic/intuitive side. You will find your luck on those paths.

Sagittarius

The World tarot card brings you interesting connections

Sagittarius, your tarot card of the month is a major arcana, so be prepared for significant changes this month! For many of you, one chapter of life will end, and another will begin, especially in matters of love and romance. As long as you tap into your Jupiter-blessed side, you will continue to land on your feet no matter what comes your way. This month, you will find good luck in the oddest places, especially while thrifting. So go on those adventures and let your worldly side draw you to intriguing stories and unexpected connections.

Capricorn

Three of Wands tarot card brings you luck in manifesting your future

Capricorn, your tarot card for the month reveals an interesting story. You are ready to grow beyond your current limits, but a part of you is afraid of becoming an object of ridicule or failing right under the spotlight. Feel the fear, but don't let it hold you back. Great changes and greater opportunities lie ahead. You are also encouraged to create a vision board this month and/or work with a professional tarot reader, astrologer, or medium. You will find your luck on this mysterious path.

Aquarius

Reversed Four of Cups tarot card brings you the power of manifestation

Aquarius, you already have everything you need. No, this is not just a motivational message but the story revealed by your tarot card of the month. Trust that inner knowing if your intuition tells you not to try something or set off on some new adventure or scheme. Don't let anyone bait you. Also, you will find your luck in May 2024 when you embrace your manifestation powers and work your magic. Yes, you can!

Pisces

Ace of Cups tarot card brings you a focus on meditation

Pisces, the energy in May 2024 is poignant. If you feel like slowing down and smelling the roses, do that. You may also find yourself listening to more instrumental tracks and poetic pieces. This is just the beginning of a beautiful six-month period that will change your life through the power of your creativity. You are also encouraged to meditate daily or at least thrice a week. It will ground you while helping you unlock your intuitive gifts.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.