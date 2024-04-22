5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Horoscopes On April 23, 2024

The energy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, reminds us that sometimes we are blessed with support and friends on our life's path, and other times we must walk alone. Yet, you are never alone, even when you think you are. That's the message and blessing of this day. Of course, five zodiac signs will benefit the most if they lean into this message — Leo, Virgo, Aries, Pisces, and Sagittarius. The rest are encouraged to hold fast and never give up!

We have a big astrological event on April 23 in the form of a Full Moon in Scorpio. So, be prepared for some life-changing situations or conversations during the day. Scorpio energy can be intensely transformative as it forces us to face the truths that will set us free even when we believe we are not strong enough to face them. We are always left surprised when we figure out just how capable we are.

North Node conjunct Mercury Retrograde in Aries adds weight to this message by reminding us to be strong and brave. Aries and Scorpio are both ruled by Mars, but the extra influence of Pluto on Scorpio makes the day a fairground for mysterious occurrences, too, including unlocked psychic gifts. Keep a notebook handy, as it can help you stay grounded as you swim through these cosmic currents. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Tuesday.

Five zodiac signs with powerful horoscopes on April 23:

1. Leo

Leo, it's good to be generous and extend kindness wherever you can. The energy on Tuesday urges you to be more cautious and observant about who to help and who not to. Your cosmic blessings come with a glow-up on the side. This is attracting all kinds of folks to you, including energy vampires. So watch out! You are also encouraged to be more conscious of the food you eat and how you cook it if you are the one preparing it. Your energy body can be affected by both the positive and negative energies imbued into your meals. Some of you need to add more greens to your diet.

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Food & cooking

Best time of the day: 7 am/pm

2. Virgo

Let your cherished memories come to the fore and bring you peace and comfort on Tuesday, Virgo. You always do your best when you feel peaceful within. So, find ways to create that feeling consciously. Meditation can help with this, too. Some of you may want to volunteer at a local hospital or hospice care to bring cheer and peace to others, too. It's all about the intent since this act can fulfill your soul, too, so be mindful if you choose this path.

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Hospital/hospice care

Best time of the day: 5 - 6 pm

3. Aries

Aries, you are the quintessential wonder of the world... if you believe you are. That's your cosmic gift and blessing on Tuesday. So lean into it and let your colors shine! No one can stop you if you do it now. That's your secret superpower of the day. Those of you who are religious or follow the spiritual practice of praying are also encouraged to lean into that and allow your heart to communicate directly with the cosmos. As long as your prayers are heartfelt, they don't need to be said out loud for them to come true.

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Prayer

Best time of the day: 3 am

4. Pisces

Pisces, trust the signs and synchronicities around you. Pay attention and follow through. You will find your good luck when you do this. You are also encouraged not to allow doubt to cloud your mind but to let your sixth sense stay sharp and able. The results will show you the truth. Also, make time for self-care on Tuesday. You have a lot within you to give to the world, but do you ever stop and turn that love and care towards yourself? Now's the time to remedy that.

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio & Taurus

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 2 am/pm

5. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, the energy on Tuesday is strong and supple for you. Anything you set your mind to can now be achieved. So, let your heart speak, and let your future shine. You are one of the cosmic favorite children at this time, so make the most of the cosmic blessings here for you! Weirdly enough, you are encouraged to debate with yourself at this time. It can sound like second-guessing your choices and decisions. It will reveal the heart of the matter to you and whether you should proceed or adapt.

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Second-guessing yourself (read more)

Best time of the day: 10 am/pm

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.