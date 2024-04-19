Horoscope For April 20, 2024 — The Moon Is In Virgo

There's a lot to unpack this Saturday, and perhaps that's why the universe blessed us with a Virgo Moon on April 20. The Sun is in Taurus. The Moon finishes up its time in Virgo just before it enters the sign of Libra while the much-awaited Jupiter conjunct Uranus transit perfects in Taurus. Jupiter expands things. Uranus stirs chaos. For some of us, the best way to handle life when it becomes stressful is to work, clean and focus on what we can do with our time. However you intend to spend your Saturday, here's how this energy affects each zodiac sign's horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to change a few things, Aries. The Moon spends the day in Virgo, your solar house of routines. Consider trying a productivity app that helps you to become more organized. Hire help to give you an extra set of hands to declutter your space.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you can break away from the usual and try new things. The Moon spends the day in Virgo, your solar house of creativity. Spend a little bit of time on your own to think. Get ideas from friends or family about things they think you should try.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Stay closer to home and embrace the familiar. The Moon spends the day in Virgo, your solar house of home and family. This is a great day for cooking at home, watching tv and doing simple things like playing board games.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Be open to what others have to say. Approach conversations from a practical and pragmatic standpoint. The Moon spends the day in Virgo, your solar house of communication. Try to break free from texting pick up the phone, and make a call. Write a letter to someone. Send a thank you card that's way overdue.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Save and save some more. You don't want to spend more than you make in income. The Moon spends the day in Virgo, your solar house of money. Make an appointment with a financial advisor. Consider new ways to save and cut back on spending.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You can do something you've not tried before and improve your life if you choose. The Moon spends the day in Virgo, your solar house of personal identity and change. Set a goal for the rest of the month. Make it one that you can hit and feel good about. Let this time period inspire you toward becoming the you that you desire to be.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Watch for those who like to gossip about others; chances are they are going to talk about you, too. The Moon spends the day in Virgo, your solar house of hidden enemies. There is always someone somewhere who is unhappy with their own life. You can't fix them, but you can make time to safeguard yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's time to network and get to know new people. The Moon spends the day in Virgo, your solar house of friendships in business. This is a great time of year to see what groups or organizations are hosting events. Contact your local Chamber of Commerce or look for Facebook groups in your area to connect with.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

What do you want to do next? Are you hoping to change jobs? The Moon spends the day in Virgo, your solar house of career. It's a great time to update your LinkedIn profile and improve the photo you're currently using if it's outdated. Revamp your resume, and look for jobs that you think would be a great fit for your skills and expertise.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You're never too late to sign up for a class or to learn something you have always wanted to master. The Moon spends the day in Virgo, your solar house of education. Sign up for a class online that allows you to work at your own pace. Be eager to learn. If you don't want to study in a formal setting, you can create your own lessons to learn from YouTube University.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Ask for what you want, and really anticipate receiving it. The Moon spends the day in Virgo, your solar house of shared resources. It's a good day to apply for a personal loan if you need one. Use this day to help others and be charitable.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Dedicate yourself to something you believe in. A good cause can be a wonderful way to spend your free time. The Moon spends the day in Virgo, your solar house of commitments. It's important to know what you want and why. When you understand your wants well, it's a lot easier to say no to the things that no longer serve you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.