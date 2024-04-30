5 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Experience Significant Transformation By The End Of May 2024

The month of May 2024 begins with Pluto retrograde in Aquarius on May 2, which represents a time of alchemizing changes that have occurred in your life since January 2024. Pluto retrograde is a time to explore your inner depths as you excavate all that is no longer necessary and embrace more of your authentic truth. This energy helps to clear the decks, so to speak, so that as Jupiter, the planet of abundance, shifts into Gemini on May 25, you can truly allow love to be what it was always meant to be.

For all zodiac signs, Jupiter in Gemini will help you adopt a new perspective on love, but for five very lucky signs, the month of May brings with it profound enhancements to all areas of your relationships, especially with the person you love the most.

The 5 zodiac signs whose relationships improve by the end of May 2024:

1. Sagittarius

You are already in a phase of life that represents an improvement in your relationship and increased commitment with the North Node in Aries in your house of marriage. This aspect alone often helps to bring a meaningful relationship into your life, as well as a proposal or marriage. But iMay 2024 brings Pluto retrograde in Aquarius on May 2, which serves as a process of internal growth before making any big romantic decisions. Whether you are currently single or in an existing relationship, the month of May holds the power to transform the romantic choices you are making completely. Still, first, you have to lean into a period of reflection.

On May 25, Jupiter, your ruling planet, will enter Gemini, which will help you expand and grow your romantic life — and how you feel about yourself. By understanding what has gone into your previous choices, you will be able to seize the energy of Jupiter in Gemini to expand and grow in new ways. Because Gemini rules over your relationships, and it is a sign of duality, be mindful of any situations that involve two people or two potential lovers. While Jupiter can help you develop a relationship more fully, Gemini may also try to distract you with what seems like easy fun. By leaning into what Pluto in Aquarius brings up, you can gain clarity to not only create a profound connection, but to be unwavering in the desires of your heart.

2. Aquarius

There may be a meaningful change in what you need from your partner or a relationship in May 2024 as Pluto stations retrograde in your sign of Aquarius. In Aquarius, it helps you understand your identity more, which is also reflected in the kind of relationship you want to create. You will be pulled within to understand your own choices more and be called to really seize what you want from love, which is the beginning of truly attracting a love that can make you better.

Jupiter moves into Gemini from May 25 through 2025, helping you expand your relationship and bring more joy into your life. Jupiter is the largest planet in the zodiac, so whatever area of your life it occupies will experience tremendous growth and luck during its time there. In this case, Gemini energy tends to bring up themes related to romantic commitment, marriage, children, and joy. Jupiter will be expanding upon all these themes in May 2024 and will be helping you truly create the kind of relationship that adds value and greater happiness to your life. You are deciding what kind of life you want to live and who you want to become. Always make the choice that supports the growth you hope for because you deserve a love that can continue to grow with you each step of your journey.

3. Pisces

It’s one thing to heal and another actually to start living like you have. You have been doing an enormous amount of work on your self-worth, boundaries, and the wounds that you carry. To truly attract what you desire, you must remain mindful of not acting through your wounds but instead through your healing. This theme is one that Pluto retrograde in Aquarius on May 2 will help you address. You likely will be faced with progressing a special relationship in your life without letting previous fears or wounding get in the way of what you really want. While you will have to make a conscious decision to move forward toward what you desire, Jupiter shifting into Gemini is also confirmation that you will receive it.

On Saturday, May 25, Jupiter, the ancient ruler of your zodiac sign, will shift into Gemini, bringing growth and richness to your home and domestic life. By embracing the healing of Pluto retrograde in Aquarius, you can allow yourself to open up and receive what it is you most want — which is that healthy, amazing relationship and life with someone that you love. Jupiter in Gemini is set to bring changes to your romantic life in the best possible ways, as you can relocate, move in with a partner, purchase a home, or deepen your sense of domestic intimacy.

This speaks to the quote that is often circulated on social media about how one morning, you will wake up next to the love of your life, make pancakes together, and finally understand why it never worked out with anyone else. There isn’t only a deep love that is possible here, but merging your life with another in a true partnership. Just remember that no matter how right someone is for you, it will still take a conscious choice not to let fears get in the way of the love that is meant for you.

4. Scorpio

There is a theme emerging within your life that will help you move through all that has weighed you down and open you to receive the full abundance of what love is supposed to represent. Pluto shifted into Aquarius in January 2024, drawing your attention to your home and those you live with. This energy helps you move away from a victim mindset of not having your needs met. Instead, it begins to empower you to make different choices about your life and romantic relationship. As Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius on May 2, you will be able to embody many of the feelings that you’ve had since the start of 2024, which can help you understand what needs to be changed to help create more space for the love and joy you want to receive.

Saturn first shifted into Pisces, bringing up themes of marriage and joy in 2023. It will remain there throughout this year, which will make you more committed to what you want. This is the process of grounding your dreams and showing you how you can make them a reality. On Saturday, May 25, Jupiter, the planet of abundance, will shift into Gemini, which will then have you embrace all of the opportunities for change and growth that you need actually to manifest the life and committed relationship of your dreams.

Jupiter in Gemini will bring expansion and growth to attracting a significant life partner, exploring themes of connection, intimacy, transformation, and bringing a boost to your finances. This is a powerful energy that will allow you to make the changes Pluto retrograde brings to the surface so that you can start living the life of joy that Saturn in Pisces is meant to help you create. Feel empowered to release old storylines and take new chances in your romantic life so that you can truly make the most of this period of your life, which really is about you moving into what you have always wanted.

5. Libra

To truly have the romantic relationship you want, you first have to know what that is. With the South Node currently in your sign of Libra, you are being guided to move through an immense healing and phase of growth within yourself — but you may not have yet known how that will affect your romantic relationship. Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius on May 2 in your house of marriage. This is your life to fully understand and embrace what you want out of love and a long-term commitment.

Pluto helps you dig beneath the surface as you are able to expose your hidden desires and needs. During retrograde, you will have the time and space to process and eventually take action in your life to implement what arose. Be mindful to let your heart really speak to you and be accepting of whatever surfaces. As Pluto retrogrades in Aquarius, you explore more of what you need from love and what may have been affecting your choices.

Jupiter will move into Gemini on Saturday, May 25, and bring a chapter of brilliant new beginnings. Whether this ends up attracting a new love or a new phase of your existing relationship, there is a renewed sense of freedom and openness in your life and relationship. There will be a strong pull toward adventure, travel, and new opportunities. This is not the time to keep everything the same. Let yourself take that trip and meet someone new or step out of your current routine with your partner. Your life and relationship are about to get so much bigger and more abundant than you could have ever dreamed. Your only job is simply to show up for it and keep saying yes to love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.