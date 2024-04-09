Love Horoscope For April 10, During Mars Conjunct Saturn

Love can make us feel magical, and then sometimes love can hurt. April 10 we have two malefic planets — Saturn and Mars — working their way through Pisces. Mars brings out an aggressive energy, and Saturn is a judge of how we channel it. For some zodiac signs, their relationships may send out mixed signals leading to feelings of loneliness and lack. We can choose to love despite these darker moments in astrology. Here's what this may mean for our relationships this Wednesday.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, April 10, 2024:

Aries

Sometimes, a negative situation or outcome helps you improve. You may be disappointed by a situation in your love life, but when you view it in the best, most positive light, you realize it gives you the green light to work harder to be a better person for yourself and maybe even for the person you'll meet and fall in love with later.

Taurus

Good friends help you see yourself through tough heartache. Their strength and encouragement can lift your spirits quicker than you had anticipated. Be sure to draw closer to the ones you have.

Gemini

Respect is such a big part of a good relationship. So, when you sense a partner is acting without respect, it can put a damper on your heart. Ask for what you need. Have an important conversation. Model back to your partner what you'd like to receive.

Cancer

A long-distance love affair can be so hard to maintain, but with the right attitude and mindset, you and your partner can get through. Even if you're only a few miles away, the distance can seem too much right now. You may desire to take a break or double down on your commitment this week during the Mars conjunct Saturn transit.

Leo

You are ready to speak your mind and share what you've been keeping in your heart instead. This is a day to trust the process. Opening up to your partner with raw intimacy can be tough. But you may discover that you were wise in selecting them as a mate; they know how to receive you with open arms.

Virgo

Your love and commitment to a partner is rock solid. While others may waiver on their decision to remain in touch with a mate during tough times, you decide to double down. Choosing to hang around and see what happens can make your relationship stronger than ever before.

Libra

You are a bit serious today, even more so than usual during Mars conjunct Saturn. You may find it hard to feel good when laughter captures the moment. You may need a little bit of personal space or time to think. Ask for it. You never know what your partner will give you to show their support.

Scorpio

Building a home together takes time and profound energy. This is a day when you start to invest yourself in people, places, and things that bring you comfort and joy. Create a picture collage to print and hang in your home. Aim to do something that visually reminds you why your life is full of love.

Sagittarius

Love is here for you, Sagittarius, to turn into anything you desire. You can explore all your options with your mate. Today's the day to take the lead when it comes to love.

Capricorn

It's time to talk about the future. Do you want to get married, or do you prefer to live together? Are you interested in a non-traditional relationship or a traditional one? Have a conversation and explore what you hope your future will look like.

Aquarius

You are ready to put all your cards on the table and show your mate you're eager to invest more energy and resources into a relationship. This is a great day to talk about the future and imagine what that would look like for the two of you as a couple.

Pisces

You feel determined and prepared to 'grow up' in your relationship. While you may have loved the fun and playfulness of your relationships, you are eager to dig in your heels and work on your relationship with big hopes and dreams.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.