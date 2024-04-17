2 Zodiac Signs Experience Beautiful Abundance On April 18, 2024

Two zodiac signs experience abundance on April 18, 2024. As the Sun moves through the final critical degree of Aries, there is an urgency in the air that prompts you to take action through boldness and courage. The last degree of Aries is known as an incredibly crucial step in being able to manifest your dreams. Though Taurus Season is just around the corner, it’s not too late to take action and manifest more abundance in your life.

Aries Season in 2024 has been more intense and pronounced than previous years as the New Moon Solar Eclipse occurred within the midst of a Mercury retrograde, all in this determined fire sign. Although you may have had plans to take action and begin taking steps to create the life of your dreams, Mercury retrograde may have slowed your progress, making it seem that the time was just not right. As Mercury has now emerged from the underworld, and the Sun shifts into the last degree of Aries on Thursday, April 18, you are reminded that it’s never too late to manifest a life of true abundance. Even if it’s just a single step you take today, it will be worth it as you radiate an energy of boldness to the universe that you are indeed ready for greater abundance and the life of your dreams.

April 18, these two zodiac signs will experience beautiful abundance:

1. Cancer

Abundance Affirmation: I am fierce in creating success in my professional life.

Just because you are meant to take action doesn’t mean the universe will always make it easy for you to do so. You are still in the process of sorting out the events of recent years or months as you begin to understand more profoundly where the universe is leading you at this point, which means there will inevitably be other matters that arise to steal your focus. You are meant to create a difference in the world, which means that you also must start acknowledging your divine purpose.

On Thursday, the last day of Aries Season, it helps you to feel a deep urgency begin to pulse within your heart, reminding you that nothing changes unless you take action to change it. Aries energy governs your career, and though it’s nearly the end of this zodiac season, it doesn’t mean that it’s a loss of opportunity. The North Node, ruler of your fate, will be in Aries through 2025, helping you to work with this energy and begin to focus more on your success. Return to what lights you up from within and the sacred space of what you want for your life, and then protect it at all costs.

Use this energy to honor and validate your professional desires for success through whatever avenue you are being called to purpose. Start researching innovative programs, apply for that job, or look into what it would take for you to start your own business. Whatever idea you’ve been toying with has now come to the point of finally being acted upon, as long as you remember that the abundance you seek will only be manifested through you protecting your desire for success and not letting anything get in the way of your dreams.

2. Capricorn

Abundance Affirmation: I am courageous in creating an abundant home.

There has been a newfound sense of lightness since 2024 began, and although you know that there are changes in store, there is great excitement around what’s to come. This allows your positive mindset to help guide you forward. In all of this, there will be changes in your home space, not only through your healing but also in where you live and even with those you share that space with. As long as you remember that there is no need to fear your dreams coming true, then you will be able to make the most of this period in your life.

On Thursday, the last day of Aries Season dawns with a desire to start making big moves, leading you to take what you’ve been considering and begin to put it in place. Aries energy, especially the critical last degree of this zodiac sign, lends you courage and faith that it will all turn out better than you had anticipated. This doesn’t necessarily mean, though, that anything is wrong in this area of your life, but only that you are being encouraged to believe that even more is possible. There is nothing in this life you merely have to accept, but instead, believe you truly deserve and can have the best of everything.

If you’ve been considering a big change to your home, whether it’s relocating, moving in with a partner, starting a family, or finally addressing some of your inner child wounds, then realize that there truly is no time like the present to take action. The longer you wait to take action, the more you are putting off a phase of greater happiness and abundance. With the North Node in Aries through 2025, it’s safe to trust that everything that’s happening is part of manifesting your dream life. Believe that you can have a far greater life than you previously conceived of. The first step to making that happen is to take action, knowing one step holds the power to change everything.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.