5 Zodiac Signs Receive Special A Gift From The Universe Before Aries Season Ends On April 19

Discover yourself — that's the theme and energy during the final days of Aries season. The Sun will leave Aries to enter Taurus on April 19, 2024. If you pay attention, you will discover various facets of yourself in different instances. But the most important facet of them all is who you are when you are by yourself. That's the pure version of you. Of course, five zodiac signs will receive a gift from the universe under this influence — namely, Taurus, Pisces, Aries, Leo, and Gemini.

Aries season brought many surprises and changes during three major astrological events — a Lunar eclipse in Libra, a Total Solar Eclipse in Aries, and Jupiter conjunct Uranus in Taurus.

So watch out for deep messages bubbling up from your psyche and finding you either while awake or in your dreams. This will heavily influence the next phase of your life, especially if you are a go-getter and feel the need to pivot for good reasons.

Jupiter in Taurus is another beneficial influence at the end of Aries season as it intensifies before joining Uranus in Taurus on April 20. It will help you find your personal “normal,” regardless of what the word may mean to someone else. For example, if you feel steady and at ease only when you are traveling the world, that's your mode of grounding, even if it doesn't fit the conventional definition. You will find your blessings and big breaks on such paths.

The Moon's path from Leo to Virgo also influences us. So, the focus is definitely on the self and how we boldly show up in the world. Practicing self-care and taking breaks when you need them should be prioritized at this time.

Finally, we close the Aries season with a big influence from the North Node, Venus and Chiron in Aries. So if you need to purge your past, whether through a candle ritual, writing a letter and burning it, or simply journaling your insights, you should lean into that hard. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs who receive a gift from the universe before Aries season ends.

5 Zodiac signs receive a special gift from the universe before Aries season ends on April 19

1. Taurus: cosmic blessings

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Taurus

Best area to focus on: Dancing/singing

Taurus, the energy is sweet and simple for you. Life will proceed smoothly, and you will be more prone to giving in to whimsy and pleasure than usual. But that's not a bad thing. The energies at this time are better suited to relaxation and soul refreshment. This is even more important if you were feeling burned out or distressed in the recent past.

If you feel called to, dance more and sing from your heart. It will align you with the cosmic blessings in store for you and receive them gracefully.

2. Pisces: self-awareness

Best zodiac sign to work with: Sagittarius

Best area to focus on: Working on yourself

Pisces, whatever you set your mind to can be yours. Your drive and powers of manifestation are incredibly strong now. So take advantage of them and make your dreams come to life! Procrastination will make your blessings disappear.

You are also urged to find time to introspect on who you are and where you used to be. The trajectory and growth will allow you to figure out the path ahead with more clarity.

3. Aries: self-care

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aries & Leo

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Aries, your powers of insight will be extremely strong. But watch out for naysayers who cannot see as clearly as you. You don't need to explain the source of your wisdom or how your intuition works. You have the cosmic forces on your side. This blessing will enable your life to change for the better, regardless of who believes in you and who doesn't.

You are also encouraged not to please others or give in to emotional blackmail. Now is the time to center yourself and set healthy boundaries, including time for self-care.

4. Leo: self-trust

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Strategic thinking

Leo, you are usually a powerful being. But the energy is such that your inner fire will be stronger and brighter than ever before. Don't be surprised if people are attracted to you like moths to a flame. You need to trust your gut about who to hang out with and who is walking red flags.

You are also encouraged to utilize this blessing more strategically. Journaling is a great way to order your thoughts and outline the realities. What happens after that depends completely on your personality and interests.

5. Gemini: truth

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Truth-seeking

Gemini, you have the cosmic forces on your side. It will feel like having a strong gust of wind beneath your wings, lifting you to greater heights than you could have imagined. Just remember that this updraft will not last forever (at least at this intensity). So don't make bad decisions or surround yourself with dicey people because while luck will protect you now, it may not do so in the long run.

You will benefit more from utilizing your luck in a manner that continues to give fruits beyond its run. Seeking the truth and staying out of the shadows (metaphorically speaking) is advised.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.