Love Horoscope For April 8, 2024

On Monday, all eyes are on the solar eclipse and New Moon, but tiny Chiron, the Wounded Healer, brings some healing energy into our love lives, which impacts our intimate relationships in a profoundly beautiful way.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, April 08, 2024:

Aries

You can be a deep thinker, Aries, and when you've processed your feelings, you can say what you need to say and stand your ground.

Today, you have permission to put yourself first, even when it comes to love. Both the Moon and retrograde Mecury are working in your zodiac sign, igniting deep feelings about your needs, wants and deepest longings.

Rather than speak to your partner as a sounding board, journal. Go for a walk and let your mind mull over whatever it is you need to process.

Taurus

Listen to your inner voice when it comes to love and a key relationship, Taurus. When the Moon conjuncts Mercury retrograde in your house of hidden enemies, you may find that you sense something is a bit awry in your love life.

While there's no need to worry, this isn't an emotion to ignore, as you'll want to address the matter this week. Rather than brush off a thought or idea, ask about it. You may find that the window of opportunity for honest conversations is open. So work with these energies.

Gemini

If you think about a friend more often than usual, they could mean much more to you than a platonic relationship. During today's Moon conjunct Mercury, you may find the truth about your feelings in your heart.

If you're already in an existing relationship, your feelings about a partner could turn toward friendship, which can deepen your love toward them. Plan to do things you enjoy together since the energy is perfect for bonding activities.

Cancer

You love to work, and even if you're not a workaholic, time spent at the job may mean time away from your significant other. During the Moon conjunct Mercury retrograde in Aries, you may see that you've been putting all your effort into your career and neglecting your love life a bit.

Today, the scales of imbalance tip in love's favor. This is an excellent day for initiating a date night routine where you pencil in a day to do something special with your partner. If you've used work as a salve for singleness, you may set clearer boundaries and start going out more to meet others and socialize.

Leo

It's time to look inward, Leo. The Moon conjunct Mercury retrograde encourages you to review your inner thoughts and personal philosophies about love, marriage, relationships and partnership. Do you have a specific idea of what love should act and look like?

What does real love look like to you? When dating or in a relationship, ask your significant other what they think it should be or look like? It's good to get to the heart of how you perceive these things for the sake of awareness.

Virgo

Stay mysterious in love. Today's Moon conjunct Mercury retrograde brings out your air of mystery and intrigue. Your partner remains curious about who you are and why you're so amazing to them.

You can capture the interest of others, leading to date invitations, if you're trying to meet someone online. This is the perfect day for holding back and not oversharing information about yourself. Let someone work for it.

Libra

For short-term, long-term, or dating for the first time in a relationship, it's always good to check in with your partner and see how things are going. During the Moon conjunct Mercury transit, being aware helps to enhance your interaction with others.

As you listen to your thoughts and feelings, be open to hearing what others say. Today is ideal for coffee chats, late-night texting, intimate conversation over dinner, or holding hands on the couch having quality time.

Scorpio

Socrates said, “To know thyself is the beginning of wisdom,” this also applies to love. Get to know yourself a bit better during the Moon conjunct Mercury transit as it helps you to discern what you want and need from another person.

If you're dating, you will find it much easier to end relationships with no real future. If you're already in a relationship, it can help you to resolve conflict faster and open up about what you feel and why.

Sagittarius

It's so important to be comfortable with being alone, and during Moon conjunct Mercury retrograde, you can learn how to date yourself. Even in an existing relationship, the joy of going out and doing your thing solo can be a wonderful change.

Invite yourself to dinner for one or to have an ice cream you don't need to share. Take yourself shopping and embrace the bliss of solitude for today.

Capricorn

Relationships are always evolving. Are you interested in having the type of relationship you've had in the past? During the Moon conjunct Mercury retrograde transit, you may be second-guessing your former ways and want to try something new.

Maybe you want to open your marriage to new partners, or you prefer to live apart for a while for work-related reasons. Clear your desires to share them with your significant other and explore what this means for you both.

Aquarius

You can't take back words you say without thinking, so during the Mercury Moon conjunction, be a bit careful about speaking from the heart if you're feeling angry, upset or resentful. You'll want to consider your feelings first, but it's also a smart idea to consider the delivery of your message and how it may be received by others.

Pisces

Invest in yourself, Pisces; you won't regret it. Today's Moon and Mercury conjunction in Aries is the perfect time to buy things that help you feel good about yourself. You can purchase new pjs or a book that you want to read. If you have difficulty sleeping due to your partner's sleep habits, consider investing in things that make your slumber a bit more relaxing so you can get a solid rest and stay your chipper self the next day.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.