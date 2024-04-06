Love Horoscope For April 7, 2024

Love is everywhere, zodiac signs, but it's especially within you. Venus, the planet of love, is working its way through the first sign of the zodiac sign — Aries. When Venus meets with the Moon on Sunday, we desire more beauty and want to fill our hearts with more self-acceptance.

Beauty starts from the inside, and that's the primary theme of Sunday's love horoscope. We are ready to heal from the past and embrace a brighter future. Let's see what's in store for each zodiac sign in marriage, singleness, dating, and friendship.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, April 07, 2024:

Aries

Work on your needs and wants, Aries. When you feel good about yourself everything else falls into place as well. The Moon will conjunct Venus in your sign, bringing attention to self-love and your desire to feel whole again. Pick on thing to do just for you, and try to do the same thing each day.

Taurus

It's hard to let go of a grudge when you feel that a person who wants forgiveness needs it, but you are still angry with their behavior. The Moon will conjunct Venus in Aries, helping you forgive people from the past. This is a great time to release a person from your judgment. You may not have to call or tell them you're doing so. Your actions can be word enough.

Gemini

You're a kind soul and one that loves to give when you can. The Moon will conjunct Venus in Aries, giving you an extra element of tenderness and compassion for friends and people in need. This is a great time to do acts of charity in your community.

Cancer

When you love someone, you want to be helpful and kind so you can give them the world, but sometimes this can be too much. Venus in Aries will help you to honor your personal boundaries and establish new ones in areas that you have allowed yourself to compromise unnecessarily. At first, it may be difficult and iffy, but you will find a way.

Leo

You're ready for healthy love, Leo. The Moon will conjunct Venus in Aries, giving you the courage to learn new skills in love and relationships. You may even decide to work on areas that have hindered intimacy and trust due to fears or past hurts.

Virgo

Love can be complicated, and when you have a problem, you may not want to share it with people who know you. Enter the world of online forums, which allow you to vet a problem and let the world decide. The Moon will conjunct Venus in Aries, encouraging you to write about your secrets, perhaps through an online forum where you can speak freely without feeling judged or misunderstood.

Libra

You have an added boost of attraction today. The Moon will conjunct Venus in Aries, bringing an element of tenderness and softness to your personal relationships. You may find someone special particularly attractive and want to pursue them.

Scorpio

You're ready for a summer body. The Moon will conjunct Venus in Aries, giving you a reason to start a new health kick. You may find that you're ready to set down any prior excuses due to fear or inconvenience and take action, perhaps motivated by love.

Sagittarius

Plan a date night with your loved one. The Moon will conjunct Venus in Aries, making you feel like you can do something romantic and creative with a loved one. This is the perfect day to go for a paint-by-number date night to leave with a photo you worked on as a couple for memories.

Capricorn

You're a creature of habit, even when it comes to love. You desire predictable and you long for things to remain simplistic. The Moon will conjunct Venus in Aries, bringing an element of balance to your home life. You may find yourself tidying up and making things appear more feminine and aesthetic.

Aquarius

The Moon will conjunct Venus in Aries, making it easier to discuss the future, including past fears. It's a great day to talk to someone about relationship problems, such as a counselor or a good friend. If you can't open up but long to be heard, consider writing down your feelings in a paper journal.

Pisces

It's amazing what a person will do for love, and perhaps you have been spending more money than usual for date nights, parties and food for you and your sweetie. The Moon will conjunct Venus in Aries, in your solar house of financial responsibilities. This spending could go up if you're not careful. Instead, plan on trying something that's a tad less expensive.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.