Love Is Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs, During The April 8 New Moon In Aries

If we're going to make it happen, in love, in romance, then we're going to make it happen on April 8, during the Moon conjunct Mercury. Fast-paced efforts reap big rewards on Monday.

So if we are quick with our words and say 'just' the right thing to the person we love, then we may find that we've made someone very, very happy. Isn't that what we want to do? Yes, yes, it is!

Making someone happy is the name of the game during the Moon's conjunction with Mercury, and for three zodiac signs, we're in luck — the words come to us — and the presentation is even better. We need not fear what we say, as we are confident that whatever we'd like to convey can be done easily and with sweetness.

On April 8, 2024, we are basically going to sweet talk our way into someone's heart.

This could turn out to be a very fortunate day for many of us, as the gift of the gab is prevalent, and we are very much able to use it well. We may find that this kind of sweet-talking communication is not only useful for paving the way, but it's a nice habit to continue with.

Imagine having a relationship with someone where the two of you say kind and helpful things to each other every day. Can that be that bad? It most certainly cannot be, and it most certainly won't be that bad this Sunday.

These three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on April 8:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You can't help but notice that things are going pretty smoothly when it comes to your love life. Before you even begin to doubt the truth of that, you'll find that it feels 'realer' to trust in it and to think that maybe having hope is not such a bad idea after all.

You are experienced enough to know that love takes work and time, and just getting to know someone is half the job. It's April 8, and you feel that you've finally come to the place where you can say that you know the person you are with very well and that they are, indeed, a good person ... good enough for you, that's for sure, Cancer.

Monday, the transit of the Moon conjunct Mercury is on your side, and you'll find that the hope you are finally giving in to is something you can express in words. You are much less hesitant to say what's on your mind now, as April 8 seems to open the floodgates for the communication of romantic thoughts and ideas.

It's nice to feel this kind of trust again, as you always tend to put people through their paces before trusting them. It seems that at the top of the week, you'll have found the key to making this relationship work.

With honest communication and the ability to listen, you feel that what you have now is pure potential. You can continue to be very happy with this person. Good luck to you, Cancer.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You know that you aren't competing with anyone for the title of World's Best Couple, but you certainly do know that if there were a contest, you and your partner would win, hands down. Are things perfect? No. Not by a long shot, but what is perfect? Maybe it's something you wanted long ago, but life has shown you that idealism never really pays off. What does pay off, however, is believing in the person you are with and vice versa.

You and your romantic partner have something special. During transits such as the Moon conjunct Mercury on April 8, you'll notice that what you have is not only rare but also something you can rely on for the rest of your life. Ever since you gave up looking for perfection, you've come to this place where the total acceptance of the person you are with really makes life easier for you. Knowing they feel the same is just the cherry on top.

During Moon conjunct Mercury, you are fearless in expression, and that means that you'll be flooring your partner with something impressive on this day. Whether you've got an in-store surprise for them or you are planning on enticing them with the concept of a foreign adventure, your day will be filled with love and peace. All you know is that you are content with what you have and love the life you are living with this person.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You have always felt lucky when it comes to love. Even though you've seen your share of heartbreak, you still don't believe that love is anything less than a beautiful and moving experience, one that you cherish in all of its forms. April 8 shows you that love exists in a person, and this person is the partner you've chosen to spend your life with.

What's going on during this day is that, while you and your partner have a generally 'calm' relationship, there's nothing like a little excitement in the form of Moon conjunct Mercury. What this transit ignites in you is the desire to be poetic. That doesn't mean you'll put on a Poet's Shirt and recite Shakespeare, but it does mean that you will feel very free about how you express yourself with your romantic partner.

The things you say will be both startling and overly romantic, and while some of this might make your partner giggle, they will also feel as though you are truly special for being so bold with words. You are unique in this way, Pisces. It's as if you're an old romantic who resorts to flowers, candy, poetry, and perhaps even a serenade. Don't put it past yourself to hold up a beatbox and sing to your love outside their window. Stranger things have happened!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.