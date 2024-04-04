3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On April 5, 2024

On April 5, three zodiac signs will be among the luckiest in love. With a Pisces Moon and our Sun conjunct the North Node, we are looking at a day that could make many people very happy.

Friday brings us luck and the ability to not stand in our way regarding love and romance. We may not understand the concept of 'standing in one's way,' but it means something like being unable to heal from an old wound, which means that an old wound is constantly present in the new relationship.

The beauty of this day lies in the North Node transit which will be conjunct with the planet Chiron, the Wounded Healer. With the Sun also in conjunction with the North Node, it's as if the spotlight is on healing.

Healing is what we will be doing on Friday; so much so that our romantic relationships will suddenly seem more fluid and accessible.

Three zodiac signs, Cancer, Leo, and Sagittarius, will look their partners in the eye and show them that they are now fully present and not locked into the past.

This is how we get out of our way. With the help of the Sun conjunct North Node, we not only heal but also immediately start to use that new, refreshed energy to show up for the relationship we're currently in.

Node energy is healing energy, so soak it up, zodiac signs. This is the day that could change everything for the better. Let's make it our business to opt for the positive.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on April 5, 2024:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You may have had this in mind since the beginning of the year, but it's only now that you really want to go through with it. Of course, this refers to your love life. You want a trustworthy connection with someone you can love and be with forever. Now that it's April 5, you feel as though the time is right. So much of this timing is based on how well you've healed from one particular experience of the past.

You, like many, many other people, have been hurt by love. It's taken you a longer time than you expected to feel good about wanting to put yourself out there like that again. You've got the transit of Sun conjunct Node occurring on this date, and what you'll see is that empty place inside you. It no longer exists. What you've got in you now is the ability to love again. You are no longer 'made up of shadows.' You're whole again, and this is all your own doing, Cancer.

What you're doing now is acting on your good sense of timing by putting yourself out there again. OK, so life comes with its ups and downs and most definitely its heartaches. You are no longer feeling heartbroken, which means there is now a space inside yourself that is willing to feel love once again. This is a major coup for you, Cancer. You are now ready to give love and receive it abundantly.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

When we speak of your dramatic side, we aren't saying it to make you feel bad about it. The drama that comes with you is quite entertaining. However, in your life, some of your drama is really just you not being able to deal with reality. In your case, you've trapped yourself into this identity where you've taught yourself that the only thing love can give you is pain, and that's just so not true, Leo.

This is the day you come to see your misdirection. Friday brings you the Sun conjunct Node, and with it comes the idea that you're the one stopping you from feeling the full experience of love and romance. For someone as fearless as you, you've let fear rule the kingdom of love. During this transit, those feelings will not only dissipate. They will ultimately dissolve.

That means that you will be free from the ties that bind you to the past, and this also implies that you will be doing the freeing here. The drama that acts as a buffer between you and your real life has now melted into nothingness, and you're out there, vulnerable and ready; this is a great day, Leo. Understand that this day shows you there's no looking backward. Seize the day and go for the love you've denied yourself all this time.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are definitely an unconventional person, and your methods of finding people to communicate with aren't always as cut and dry as the ways of other people. So, when it comes to love, the way you bring people into your life isn't easy, but it's doable as long as you're the one who's in control. You have your specific tastes, so running into the love of your life on the street is probably not in your ballpark.

However, finding the one you love is still possible as you are that specific. If you seek the 'kind' of person you are interested in, then it is up to you to figure out where to find them. During the Sun conjunct the North Node, you will find that person, and they will blow your ever-loving mind, Sagittarius. All of this happens because you trusted that simply because you're specific, you are not excluded.

The transit of the Sun conjunct the Node has you owning your individuality. While you know, you are somewhat of an outcast. You certainly do also know that there's a place for outcasts like you and a community of people who are just like you. That is what you find on this day, and it opens the floodgates of love for you. You have always had your 'family,' and on April 5, you'll discover that you'll get very lucky on this day.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.