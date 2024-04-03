Heartache Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On April 4 After Venus Enters Aries

On April 4, 2024, we will learn what it means to love someone 'fiercely.' We've all heard the expression. It implies loving someone with all our hearts as if we'd go to battle for them if need be. While life is often way less dramatic than that, Venus transits Aries on this day, which makes us at our most dramatic.

Venus in Aries isn't sitting back and watching; this transit is all about participation and expression. This is the kind of day when we come right out with it if we've been holding our love back for whatever reasons we have. If we are shy, then Venus in Aries helps us. If we fear rejection, it is Venus in Aries that instills in us a confidence that we might not have ever seen before in ourselves.

Three zodiac signs will be very grateful for this day's transit boost, as this could very well be the day we ask someone out, ask them to marry us, respond to someone's advances, or tell someone how we feel about them. Venus in Aries makes us courageous and direct, making April 4 an fated day in love for all, but especially for these three zodiac signs.

The zodiac signs who see heartache end and their love lives become even luckier thanks to Venus entering Aries:

1. Aries

Round about now, you're quite willing to make the right moves to let your partner know what's going on and how you feel about the relationship in general. You are someone who likes to know exactly where everything goes, and in love, this carries over to how you perceive your partner's feelings toward you. During Venus in Aries on April 4, 2024, you will initiate an important conversation with your partner. The main question will be, "So, where are we going with this?"

Some folks don't like this kind of direct approach, but you see time as fleeting. As an Aries, you don't want to waste time wondering what's going to happen with the two of you. You want to know now, on this day, and while you're not exactly going to have to wrangle an answer out of your mate, you will have to put it to them succinctly—if you want an answer, that is.

What you figure is that while Venus in Aries is in the sky, you might as well spread your wings and be the hero of the day by letting your partner know that they can speak their mind safely, without any fear of recrimination. You aren't here to challenge them, merely to find out how they feel about spending the future with you. This is the info you need, and during Venus in Aries, you'll find the answer you are looking for.

2. Taurus

What brings luck into your love on this day, April 4, revolves around the idea that you are taking this very seriously now. With Venus in Aries, you want to know how your partner feels and if they are as serious as you are about being in a relationship together. While you're pretty confident that your partner is 'ride or die' when it comes to being in a romance with you, you still want to hear it out of their mouths, and this is the day you ask them.

While you love coming across as the person with the guts to say and do the nerviest of things, there is a shy side to you which holds you back. It may be your little secret as you've somehow convinced the world that you're the one who will take the big risks, but that shy side is what has you avoiding certain conversations. The one that asks, "Do you want to spend your life with me?" is the one you'll be having on this day, April 4, 2024.

Venus in Aries is no slouch when it comes to enabling one with courage. This is warrior-love we're talking about here. If anyone's going to get on the front line on this day, it's you, Taurus. Once you start this conversation, you'll be glad you did, as this energy isn't available to you alone. Your partner will soak it up, as well, and Venus in Aries will have done its job the right way.

3. Virgo

The person you are with is the person you want to be with forever, as you feel as though this is someone who was absolutely meant for you. You are never going to let them go. Even though this establishes you as needy, clingy, or overly attached, your feeling is, 'Hey, it's my life. I'll do what I want.' So, you will, Virgo, and because of your fierce love for your mate, you will always find new ways to make it work out.

You'll be joined by the transit of Venus in Aries. This will remind you of why you are with this person and just how intense your feelings are for them. You look around the world, and you see so many sad people or lonely folks who feel as though love has left them behind. While you believe they will all rise above that sadness, eventually, you feel as though the cosmos have gifted you. You have a love, a true love, and for this, you are grateful.

This day gives you the feeling of being special. You don't show off your great love, and nobody will become jealous of it because it is private and personal. This love isn't a joke or something you use as leverage to show people how lucky you are. You live in a state of gratitude for what you have. During Venus in Aries, your love for your partner is all the more intense and beautiful.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.