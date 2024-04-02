3 Zodiac Signs Who Could Fall Out Of Love & End Their Relationships Once Venus Enters Aries On April 5

Three zodiac signs will experience what they will feel as 'the inevitable,' which, in this case, refers to a breakup that may seem as though it's been long overdue.

We've come to understand that just because we were once madly in love with the person we are still with doesn't necessarily guarantee a life of love and romance. In fact, this is the week when many of us fall out of love and literally end the relationship.

With a Mercury retrograde starting the week on Day One, we already know that this one's not going to be easy. Will we make it through in one piece?

Of course, we will, as there is much in store for healing and helpful self-reflection. We're not jumping into anything here.

We've thought this through, and if the conclusion is that the best thing for both parties is to break up, then so shall it be.

Nobody wants to break up, but if we are in the position of having to do so, then there's a good enough reason. The sooner we do it, the better off we will all be.

Venus is in Aries this week, and that means we'll be doing some powerful fighting in the name of love. However, the love we may end up battling it out for is the love of self, as in self-respect and self-honor.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Well, it's that time, Gemini, and while you knew it was bound to happen sooner or later, you're going to see that you'll be putting your money where your mouth is.

This is the week that you and your long-term romantic partner agree that this is not going to last for the long term. You've done all you can, and now the only thing you can feel is determined to end it on a high note, if possible.

You feel good about your decision, and it's not unilateral, either. You've discussed this, and while tears were shed, those tears are old tears. What you both have now is a renewed faith in the idea that starting over is best—and that, of course, refers to starting over on your own.

You have seen each other at their best and at their worst, and you have both concluded that ending it is what's best right now.

There's a lot of Mercury energy guiding you during this week. While there's a retrograde to upset the motion of things, you'll find that this works for you, oddly enough.

You're able to make things happen a little faster due to this powerful transit. You know that on some level, no matter how heartbreaking it might feel at first, this is the right thing to do. You both know and admit this.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You feel as though you are so close to feeling good again, but the only thing that's preventing you from achieving it is that you're stuck in a relationship that really needs to end.

With all of the great Aries energy guiding you, you'll feel a little more confident about demanding what you need out of this life. While you are respectful and caring of your partner, you do realize that this relationship is more than 'on the outs.' It's quite over already.

You aren't going to be rude about it, but you are going to voice your thoughts and tell your partner that things just aren't working for you. You need more than space; you need separation.

What you aren't expecting is that your partner will agree very easily and be all for being set free from this relationship, as it has started to break their heart.

Nobody in this relationship wants to hurt the other person, and this becomes very obvious as the week goes on. You've got the softening agent of a Pisces Moon to introduce the idea of kindness, and that's how both of you will take this one out in kindness and respect.

You love this person, and you always will, but you've got a life to live. If it's not working out, then you know what you must do.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

All you know is that April just started, and already you're feeling testy and annoyed with the person you're supposedly in a loving relationship with. This week hits you hard when it comes to realizations.

Scorpio, you just can't do this anymore. You tried, and this could never be considered a failure, as you put your all into it. What it is, however, is a juncture, a crossing time to part ways.

The healing Node energy beckons you to take that chance and save your own heart. While you are still very considerate of the person you're with, you've noticed that they are less considerate of you, and that's where you put your foot down. It's one thing to know a relationship is about to end and a whole other thing to realize that you're being disrespected.

So, if they want to make this a bad thing, then they will. That doesn't mean you have to lie down with dogs, as they say. Just keep going at your pace and do what you feel is best, Scorpio. You know what's coming, and that's an ending.

This should give you relief. As it goes with healing energy, sometimes it starts pretty painful. If healing is the result, then let it happen, knowing that in the long run, you'll be so much better off than you are right now.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.