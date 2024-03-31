3 Zodiac Signs Need To Take Things Slow In Love On April 1, 2024

April 1, 2024, brings us a situation that may have these three zodiac signs thinking. We've got this incredible day ahead of us, and two very important astrological transits — Mercury in retrograde and the Moon in Capricorn — rule much of it. Put these two together, and we've got ourselves an internal debate.

If Mercury retrograde is known for having us wonder, doubt or second guess our situations, then a Capricorn Moon is what's going to help us conclude it all. In other words, the Capricorn Moon puts a period at the end of the open-ended sentence.

What starts as confusion and maybe even a slight fear of expressing what we really feel to a romantic partner who is waiting on our word, we will swiftly get to the point on this day.

What's left is our decision, and for three zodiac signs, we come to realize that we want to get involved. We really don't want the attachment or the commitment. Not just yet, not just now, and definitely not on this day.

April 1 strikes us as too early to get deeply involved on a romantic level with someone else. So, thanks to Capricorn Moon, we will have the courage to tell the person we want to be with that while we desire to be with them, we want to keep it 'no strings attached.'

The three zodiac signs who need to take things slowly in love this Monday:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There's a very good chance that you've recently seen a breakup. That breakup might have been somewhat traumatizing. You aren't quite sure you want to give your heart to someone new any time too soon.

So on April 1, when the moment arises when you and the new person you've been seeing get into that conversation where you state what you want out of the relationship, your 'go to' expression will be the one that states you want a no-strings-attached affair.

The truth is, you know what you want, and if you're to get what you want, you have to be upfront and honest about it. You realize that this new person may be shocked by your lack of commitment.

They are also aware of the relationship you just got out of and understand that you are skittish. You don't want to get hurt, and that's what it all boils down to. They understand, even if they want more than a 'no strings attached' relationship.

You see, the Capricorn Moon has everyone feeling a little more capable of handling the hard stuff. So, while you're able to voice what you really feel, the person you are voicing your truth to is also capable of handling it.

That's how the Capricorn Moon works. It enables us to have both patience and the ability to handle what is real. So, if you want to hold off, then they will be fine with it. They may look forward to you changing your mind. For now, they are willing to go at your pace, which is a very nice thing, indeed.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

For you, on April 1, 2024, the feeling of wanting to be with someone is more along the lines of wanting to be paid attention to. You feel that in your last relationship, you became so starved for affection that when you didn't receive it, you started to feel very lonely and outcast. When you finally broke up with that person, you made a promise to yourself not to become that vulnerable again.

That's how the Capricorn Moon helps you out on this day. Even though you still crave that kind of attention and affection, you don't want to get yourself too locked into a relationship, as you don't want to be hurt again. This might change, and you might not see it as 'the potential for hurt' for the rest of your life. Right now, the lessons are clear: keep it light, keep it unattached for now.

This isn't how you are naturally, as you're someone who really wants a one-on-one devoted romance, but you are way too triggered by that thought to plunge into anything that serious. Right now, all you can deal with is a no-strings-attached kind of situation. If you are clear with those intentions, and the person you speak with 'gets it,' then no hearts will be broken in the process. This is a healing season for you, Virgo, and heal you will.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Practically speaking, at this point in your life, you really don't want to be too attached to another human being, especially when it comes to love and romance. You've got SO MUCH on your plate right now. April 1 really shows you that not only are you majorly involved in some very intense projects but that those events kick into motion on this day. This is day one, and you can't afford to lose out.

However, you are also someone who enjoys the companionship of a romantic partner, although you are pretty reticent about the word 'partner' at this point in the game. What you really want is to have someone to hang out with in a 'romantic' way after you've finished your 'more important' things to do. This is very doable, Capricorn. Not everyone needs to sign a contract of love. In fact, during the Capricorn Moon, you'll be able to find a person with like-minded thoughts, and you'll be able to hook up with them.

Right now, being attached isn't going to work in your life or anyone else's life. If someone is expecting something from you, then they will be disappointed, which is exactly why you need to be clear when you state your intentions. Know that people need this kind of clarity as we all tend to see what we want to know if we're not told exactly what's up. Do yourself a favor and go slow in love, but be honest with the person with whom you're with. Let them know that you aren't planning on taking it any further.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.