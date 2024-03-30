3 Zodiac Signs Prefer To Date Casually On March 31, 2024

Now that March is coming to an end, we can't help but feel as though we want to really get our minds together for the warmer weather and the nights out. There's just something about April that lets us know that the seasons are officially changing, and we can run with them or get left behind.

Since we have no intention of being left behind, we will see that during this day's transit of Moon square Neptune trine Mercury, we want to get involved. We want to be active; we want to have fun. We want the companionship of someone who is thinking along the same lines as we are.

For three zodiac signs, we're thinking of getting involved with someone romantically but not seriously. Right now, we aren't up for serious. We're up for fun, a fling, something that neither party will have to count on in the future unless, of course, there's a change coming that we can't foresee, which is always possible. Am I right?

During the composite transit of the Moon square Neptune trine Mercury, we're considering how we want to connect with another person. We know that if we're going to get involved in a 'light romance,' we have to be upfront and honest with the person we will be involved with. That's where Mercury comes in. If we want a fling, then we need to state that right at the top to spare any potential for heartbreak later on — got it?

Three zodiac signs prefer to date casually March 31, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You don't think of yourself as 'fling material' until, of course, you do. If ever there is a time when you decide that you'd like to get into something with someone without the contract that states you need to achieve some relationship goal, then March 31 will be the day you decide that what you want is a fling. You've been heavily committed, and you've been wildly free. Now, you kind of want to split the difference. That's how the transit of Moon square Neptune trine Mercury reaches you.

It's still Aries season, and that always gives you the extra 'zest' when it comes to love and romance. While you could 'go for it' if push came to shove, right now, you're more into the idea of taking it one day at a time when it comes to getting involved with another person. You are very serious about this, too, Aries. You aren't going to be raced into something you aren't ready for. That's why having a fling is right up your alley at this point in the season.

Plus, you really don't want to put your heart on the line, not just yet. You know yourself very well. You know that once you get into a full-blown committed relationship, you definitely put all your heart and soul into it. During the Moon square Neptune trine Mercury, you'll recognize that protecting your heart is the better path for you to take right now. It's all good. You do you, and you do it well.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

There's a good reason for wanting to keep it light when it comes to your next romantic relationship, and that is because you've just come out of a relationship that really took way too much out of you emotionally. While you are someone who enjoys the company of a romantic partner, you aren't really all that sure you want to rebound back into something 'heavy immediately.' What you're looking for, as of March 31, 2024, is a good, old-fashioned fling.

You know what you're doing, Cancer. After all, this is your life, and you've lived a long enough time. You've accrued enough experience in love to know what's best for you at any given time. You've made your mistakes, and thankfully, you've learned from them. During this day's transit, Moon square Neptune trine Mercury, you'll apply that life experience to your present-day situation.

Knowing what you want should make it easy for you to find the kind of person you're looking for. Being clear in mind sends a beacon out to the universe, which responds by giving you what you need. You're in luck, Cancer, as your desire to 'keep it light' will be granted. You're doing the right thing; all is well in your world.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

By March 31, you know you want nothing to do with heavy romance. This new season is all about having fun, frolicking around as a free spirit, and doing whatever you want to do. You may not always have this kind of freedom. In fact, if you've just broken up with someone, you may really come to enjoy the moments of freedom that come to you.

During this day's transit of the Moon square Neptune trine Mercury, you'll see that to remain happy-go-lucky, at least for the time being, you'll have to be very upfront and honest with the person you might want to fling with. There is no sense in building up their hopes if you won't take this relationship all that seriously. Being truthful right at the start will make sure that nobody gets hurt.

Neptune energy has you thinking this through, and know that direct communication is the only way. You are brave and blunt. If that's what's going to help things move along smoothly and painlessly, then you're all there for it. You can handle yourself well on March 31. this will be very helpful as the next day will bring in a Mercury retrograde. Get your timing right, Scorpio! You can do it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.