Horoscope For March 29, 2024 — The Moon Enters Sagittarius

We are sliding into the weekend, zodiac signs. Friday is a special day. For some faiths, it's a high holy holiday, and how sweet it is that the Moon is entering Sagittarius, the sign that rules religion, philosophy, and understanding. Here is what the horoscope for March 29 means for you this Friday.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Are you ready to travel? Spring is here, and now it's time to enjoy the warmer weather. The Moon enters Sagittarius, bringing attention to your sector of action and adventure. If you're planning to go out of town for the April 8 solar eclipse, purchase your sunglasses and make plans for your hotel.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time to play it smart financially, Taurus. The Moon enters Sagittarius, bringing attention to your sector of shared resources and secrets. Consider how to hide important assets if you need to. Consider consulting a financial advisor or explore current ways to reduce tax liability where possible by checking the latest IRS deductions or tax changes.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What do you want to do in the next six months? Perhaps the future seems uncertain to you at the moment. So, when the Moon enters Sagittarius, bring attention to your commitment sector, and if you're planning on investing money to try and get quick gains, measure your options wisely. Do you want to invest in bonds or real estate? Do you need to liquidate soon or hold? Admit if you prefer not to tie up your time with extensive projects with deadlines far into the future. Review what works best for you before choosing blindly.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Each day is an opportunity to save or buy. Make a list of habits you need to start making and pay attention to areas where your spending seems out of control. The Moon enters Sagittarius, bringing attention to your sector of daily duties; make a list of things you need to do each day to get out of debt. Keep a tight budget and track of your spending. If it's helpful to you, consider downloading a money and spending tracking app so you know your daily status.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If you're looking for new ways to make money, you can take many different avenues, from starting your own business to working a side gig online or over the weekends. What's helpful to you is the Moon, which will enter the sign of Sagittarius, thus bringing attention to your creativity sector. Make a list of all your side hustle ideas. Check out a few videos online to see how others have made it in those categories. Pick what you'd like to try and get to work.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Not every family is close-knit, and not everyone wants to spend time together over breaks, holidays or during religious celebrations. You may feel strongly about this, and when the Moon enters Sagittarius, it will bring attention to your home and family sector, opening the door to discussions. You may need to converse honestly about individuality, mutual respect and expectations. If you're blending families, going through a divorce or trying to figure out how to be amicable with an ex while sharing parenting responsibilities, this is a great day to do so.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Open and honest is the name of the game today. The Moon enters Sagittarius, bringing attention to your communication sector, and it invites you to have clarity in your relationships via transparent discussions. While you can't control what other people do, you can decide to be honest and forthright when speaking with others. Be receptive and allow your significant other to say what's on their mind.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

There is so much information swirling around the internet about money, the economy, tax season and what you can do to secure your future. It makes it much easier for you to tap into the energy of the day. Thankfully, the Moon enters Sagittarius, bringing attention to your sector of money. This helps you to study financial matters with an open mind. Don't limit yourself to what you hear on the news or the radio, or even read in a newspaper. Go to whitepapers of various experts to gather information and consult with a trusted advisor via a bank or your retirement planning company.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You take care of your privacy, but sometimes, data breach stories can keep you up at night wondering if your information is protected. With the Moon entering Sagittarius and activating your sector of personal identity, it's a good time to look at how to secure your information a little more. Maybe you would like to accept an identity theft offer via your bank or credit card company. Perhaps you've watched a few commercials lately on how to lock your information online. Review the various ways. You can go about protecting yourself and see if anything is worth it to you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Are you a gamer? The Moon enters Sagittarius, bringing attention to your sector of hidden enemies, and this is the perfect time to complete the World of Warcraft Classic Hidden Enemies quest on World of Warcraft. You can read up on a few hacks by people who have done so. Other things to do today include protecting yourself from the small things in life that undermine your productivity levels.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You have heard the saying, "It's not what you know but who you know." This ought to motivate you to network and get to meet new people. The Moon enters Sagittarius, bringing attention to your sector of friendships. So you can use the time to sign up for events, social gatherings related to business mixers, or work functions. Don't forget to bring your business cards!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Work is such a big part of your identity, Pisces. You spend a good portion of your day at a job, so you want it to be meaningful for you. The Moon enters Sagittarius, bringing attention to your career sector, so why not infuse some passion into your day? It may bring more joy in your day to know you're doing something you love that is also bringing in money.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.