5 Zodiac Signs Have The Sweetest Horoscopes On March 29, 2024

The energy on Friday, March 29, 2024, is slow and relaxing. Make plans today if you need to, but take action some other day. Now's also a great time to catch up on some sleep and sink into self-care activities.

Of course, five zodiac signs—Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Cancer, and Capricorn—will have the best horoscopes under this influence. The rest are urged to align with this energy, too, for good results.

First, we have an important astrology transit on March 29: the asteroid Pallas will go direct in Sagittarius after being retrograde for a while.

That means the collective desire to step out into the world, explore, and learn about new things will suddenly increase, especially in areas that we are already extremely fond of. Prepare to get bitten by the travel bug, too!

Mercury's oncoming retrograde in Aries will contrast this. So plan for now, especially if you have a long weekend coming up, and start prepping for fun times ahead. The Sun in Aries will make the day more pleasant by reminding us of all the times we tried something new in the past and enjoyed it. It will make the planning phase more fun.

You are also encouraged to spend time with your loved ones at this time. Let love fill your heart and soul, and give love back. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for March 29, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on March 29, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Cooking

Best time of the day: 10 am/pm

Taurus, Friday's energy is excellent for you! You will feel at the top of the world and then some. So take advantage of the boost and conquer your dreams. Now's the time to show up for yourself and do right by your personal goals.

You are also encouraged to be more mindful of the food you eat and cook. In fact, if you cook for yourself, be mindful of the energy you pour unconsciously into the preparation. Frustration, anger, and other negative emotions (just like the positive ones) can seep into you through that path.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 5 pm & 7 pm

Leo, be your champion and cheerleader on Friday. If you have this niggle to separate yourself from a group, now's the time to honor that intuitive hit and move before something traumatic or catastrophic happens. It's the universe watching out for you!

You don't need to explain yourself; just set healthy boundaries. Remember that disrupting the status quo will only make things worse in the long run. Working with amethyst can help you see things more clearly at this time.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Dancing

Best time of the day: 2 am/pm

Virgo, if anyone has ever made you feel like a fool or unintelligent, they were wrong. You are a Virgo — ruled by Mercury. You must lean into what's naturally your domain. That's your cosmic gift on Friday. It's often easy to trick people when they are children and don't know much, but you are not a child anymore.

You are also encouraged to dance as an act of catharsis. It will help you get in touch with your soul and know what to do next.

4. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Playing board games with children

Best time of the day: 3 - 4 pm

Cancer, stand your ground, but don't feel the need to explain yourself. That's your message for this Friday. You don't owe anyone that unless they are your loved ones; your decisions will directly impact their lives. It's time to lean into your leadership era and take the hand the cosmic forces are holding out for you!

Those of you who have children are encouraged to spend time with them while playing board games. It's an excellent way to teach young ones about a lot of things while having fun.

5. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aquarius

Best area to focus on: Stillness

Best time of the day: 5 am/pm

Capricorn, Friday's energy is all about being your authentic self. Be brave and do that. You have the cosmic forces on your side and will not be stopped unless you sabotage yourself. This is especially true for those of you who are in leadership positions or wish to claim such a place.

If you feel called to, sit still and meditate for at least ten minutes. It will help you stay grounded and know what to do and when to do it.

