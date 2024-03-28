3 Zodiac Sign Avoid Heartbreak In Love On March 29, 2024

Here's an interesting turn of events, and it's all happening on March 29, 2024. What's going on, cosmically, is that we've got this brilliant and bold Sagittarius Moon working in alignment with Pluto, of all planets.

This creates tension down here on earth when we could become very adamant about a decision related to love only to find out that we're completely off base.

With Pluto in the mix, three zodiac signs don't want that. They aren't very likely to fall for someone completely wrong for them. Because the Sagittarius Moon is all about direct action and positive thinking, when the two influences 'clash,' we may find that we can see the truth. We refuse to project positive attributes onto people who don't necessarily have those attributes.

This is a good day for thinking twice about committing one's self to another person, as there is a tendency for this transit to create situations of delusion. We won't end up overestimating someone's ability to love us, and in doing so, we avoid the beginnings of heartbreak.

Let's all take a deep breath before plunging into a love that we should really be second-guessing. These three zodiac signs will move slowly on this day and think twice before acting.

Three zodiac signs will avoid heartache in love on March 29, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The last thing you want to do is find out that the person you are romantically involved with is the wrong person to be with. You know yourself well enough to see how often you've kidded yourself into thinking that you couldn't be mistaken. This won't happen again, and during the Sagittarius Moon, you'll see that the one you are with is not the person you thought they were. This is where Pluto's influence comes in.

Pluto's energy snaps you out of your reveries, whereas the Sagittarius Moon could fool you into thinking everything is perfect 'as is.' However, that nagging feeling of 'perhaps I made a mistake' may kick in. Once it does, you might not be able to shake the feeling that the person you're with may indeed not be right for you. You aren't fond of that realization, but you're also not going to ignore your gut feeling.

You feel that you poured a lot of time and energy into the person you are present with, mainly because you WANTED them to be 'the one' and really didn't want to have to go through this again, meaning you didn't want to doubt someone again and perhaps end the relationship. All you really want is to relax into the romance, but on Friday, you may find that something isn't sitting right. It might be worth investigating.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If you have second thoughts about your romantic partner on March 29, then know this: the stars are behind this kind of thinking. With the Sagittarius Moon working in alignment with Pluto, you're bound to see things on this day that you didn't see coming. Namely, that the person you are with has not exactly panned out as a 'faithful and devoted' life partner. Uh oh.

Trouble in paradise starts to look like the beginning of the end, and you look at it with both eyes. You know you cannot go on at this rate. This isn't about change; your person is not about to change. You know very well that this isn't about you at this point. They have done something that has disappointed you, and you aren't sure this is the same person you fell in love with. Is it possible that you made a mistake?

Of course, it's possible, Scorpio. It's what we do all the time. It's also what helps us to hone in on those inner thoughts so that if we do come across a red flag alarm, we can listen to it. You may sense an alarm going off on this day. It will let you know that even if you did make a mistake, you're now able to get yourself out of that mistake by acknowledging where you went wrong. You fell for the wrong person, but by no means do you need to stay in love with them.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Pluto brings a rude awakening to you. What you could recognize is that dreaded feeling of having misjudged your romantic partner and use it for your good. When you fell in love with this person, you wanted them to be perfect. If they showed signs of being imperfect, you were optimistic and projected onto them all sorts of attributes that you realize now they didn't have. You sensed it at the time, but chose to give the benefit of the doubt. You opted for the illusion then, but you won't build that illusion up very high in your mind now.

That is why you'll feel so shocked on this day. The Sagittarius Moon aligned with Pluto is here to show you that you really won't kid yourself about this person, even though you may have done so in the past to champion your love life along the way. You actually fell in love with someone who would never be 'perfect' in the way you wanted them to be. You set it up, and Pluto is knocking it down, Capricorn.

This is nothing you won't get past; however, as it is more of a pride burn than a heartbreak, and you're thankful things didn't go any further. While this day brings the awakening, you sensed something was wrong since day one, so none of this really comes as that much of a shock to you. What this day and its transit will do for you is that it shows you can trust your gut feeling in the future and to not project 'greatness' onto people whom you don't know all that well.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.