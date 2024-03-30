3 Zodiac Signs Need Personal Space In Love On March 31, 2024

There's nothing wrong with wanting personal space. In fact, the only thing 'wrong' about it is if we don't ask for it when we feel it is imperative. One thing we tend to shy away from is establishing personal boundaries. On March 31, we may find that we need them, as we might feel encroached upon during the Moon's square to Venus and Neptune.

We may not know how to express this need without feeling as though we will offend our romantic partner. Yet, we know that we have to come right out with it or forever hold our peace.

What we have on our side during this time is the perfect example of what it's like to feel as though our boundaries are being crossed.

This day will hand us the opportunity to express our need for personal space. Now, it's up to us to seize the moment and do what's necessary.

Three zodiac signs will feel as though it's now or never. It's essential to use the energy that flows from the transit, the Moon square Venus and Neptune.

We are only human; we do not love machines. We may love our partners very, very much, but that doesn't mean we love them any less if we aren't with them 24-7. We need our space, and so do they. This is the day we make it known.

The three zodiac signs who need personal space in love on March 31, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are all too happy to share and share alike, but you have always been pretty adamant about your need for personal space. In the relationship you're in right now, you may find that your partner is hogging a little too much room, and they need to back off. March 31 symbolizes the end of the boundary-crossing days and ushers in the idea that if you don't get your own space, then you can't possibly go on with this person.

Of course, that's an easy fix, so there are no worries here, but you may need to use the power of Moon square Venus and Neptune to convince your romantic partner that you are serious. It's not like you need to threaten to break up with them, but you might end up doing something along those lines if they don't start taking your request to heart. You mean it, Taurus. You are someone who can't breathe if you are always in the presence of another person; you need your air.

What you may also find is that because Moon square Venus and Neptune tend to have us all overthinking it, the request you've put in isn't all that hard to understand, and your partner gets it the first time. They trust you, and they have no problem giving you your personal space. This is your cue to get what you want done. Don't worry about them interrupting from here on, as mentioned; they finally do 'get it.' It's all good, Taurus.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

When you and your partner got together, it was a blast, and that blast consisted of nonstop togetherness. That's what made the two of you such a great couple. The idea that you could spend so much time together uninterrupted and unbothered by it is what made you both rock-solid in your romance. Alas, March 31 has you looking at what you have with both gratitude and a little reluctance. You need some personal space now, and you don't know how to ask this of your partner.

That's OK. You're living through the effects of Moon square Venus and Neptune, as it both pushes you forward and pulls you back in terms of how you express yourself. You know that you don't want to offend your mate, but you also know that they can't possibly be 'that' sensitive that they would find offense at you taking some time and space to yourself. After all, you fell in love with this person, so of course they'll understand ... right?

Understand that during Moon square Venus and Neptune, you may see all of this as much harder to do than it really is. Capricorn, you are one of the strongest zodiac signs we've got, but you underestimate your partner on this one: trust that they will see your needs, which they can grant easily. Do not worry about their temper or their rejection; all of it will go your way. You're not asking for anything that any other human being wouldn't want. Trust.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Personal space comes first with you, whether you are in a relationship with a friend or a lover. It doesn't matter to you. During the Moon's square to Venus and Neptune on March 31, you'll make that very clear as you tell the person you are in a romantic relationship with that you need your space and that they can kindly leave you be for a while. If you have established this from the start, then you'll find there is nothing here to hinder your progress.

You must always let the people you are in relationships with know that this is who you are and that this is not going to change. You can't think if you don't spend sufficient amounts of time alone or in your own personal space. Sharing space is fine, but it is not ultimately what makes you happy. While you don't mind sharing a home or a life with someone, you make it very clear that this can't be a 24-7 thing; you need your space.

This last day of March is when you make it extra clear to everyone who knows you: you are the one in charge of your schedule from here on in. You'd like to see April as a free month that allows you to choose what you want to do, where you want to go, and who you want to see on your own time. You are the boss of you. While you are a very loving and giving person, when it's time to shut that gate, you're the first person to declare personal space. You don't need to ask for it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.