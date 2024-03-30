3 Zodiac Signs See Their Love Lives Blossom On March 31, The Last Day Of The Month

Here's a beautiful thing for you on the last day of the month: Moon trine Mercury square Neptune. What does this mean in layman's terms? Well, for those of us who have been thinking and thinking about love, romance, and all that comes with it, this transit, which shows up in our lives on March 31 is about to blow open a few doors.

In other words, we're going to advance in our love lives on this day because we are now ready to put all of that thought into action.

So, we're looking at how we go from thinking and overthinking to planning and executing those plans. Not everyone is this thoughtful or conscientious.

However, three zodiac signs will be able to take their desires and turn them into real-life romances. For us, we just needed a little time to wonder what the best way to go would be. On March 31, it hit us: This is the day — go for it.

With Mercury in the mix, we are not only looking at speed. Instead, we facilitate this action, but we're also looking at how we communicate our feelings.

With a Mercury retrograde coming up on us just as fast, we can't help but feel as though we want to express ourselves now rather than wait another day.

This creates a space of love and freedom. For these three zodiac signs, it's go-time.

The three zodiac signs whose love lives blossom on March 31, the last day of the month:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What you'll find happening on this day is that you are tired of hemming and hawing when it comes to the relationship you're in, as you've come to wonder if it's got a future or if its 'lack of potential boils down to the fact that you still haven't stated your intentions. Taking responsibility on this date, March 31, is what's going to rocket your relationship to the next phase. Brace yourself, Gemini, because you're going to be doing some serious talking on this day.

Nothing that comes out of your mouth is insincere, though. There's a good chance you've rehearsed this speech before in the mirror. During the mixed transit of the Moon trine Mercury square Neptune, you'll recognize that this is the day you express something very intense and very, very positive to the one you love. This is the day that brings you great luck and good fortune when it comes to your romance.

You've got the gift of gab on your side. You work very well with Mercury aspects. With Neptune helping you prepare your thoughts, you'll find that you're on a winning streak this Sunday. This could show you that you can trust your gut in the future when it comes to this relationship. Time is on your side, and the right words come to you at the right time. Enjoy your beautiful day of love, Gemini.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's the end of March. You will be happy to know it. March was a good month for you, but it's all about April in your mind. That's how Moon trine Mercury square Neptune has you knowing that something good is about to occur. You've spent most of March thinking about 'the next step' where your romance is concerned. On this last day of the month, you'll find that you're now 'ready' to move on. Bring it on, April.

What you can't help but feel is that you are personally moving with the times and the seasons. You love being in Aries season, and you enjoy the idea of Taurus season coming up soon. Both of these Sun sign seasons work well for you as you grab a little from this and a little from that and make it all work for you. This makes you feel confident. On this day, before you walk into April with your partner, you might end up sharing a few heartwarming ideas with them.

You happen to be with someone who is always open to 'heartwarming,' as this person is very kind and compassionate. Knowing this allows you to feel as though your connection with them is 'meant to be.' You may feel as though you're the luckiest person in the world for knowing them, but the idea that they love you back? Whoa ... you've hit the lottery on this one, Sagittarius.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What you feel very strongly about on this day, March 31, is the idea that you and your romantic partner have finally made it through the proverbial winter of the relationship. Now, all you can see before you is the sunny weather of 'part two,' meaning your romance is about to 'get real.' This is what you wanted and what you had in mind for a while now. It seems that during the transit of Moon trine Mercury square Neptune, your partner is starting to show that they, too, feel the same way.

You were both thinking along the same lines. This Sunday really shows that if you let it, communication will open up. You'll both be able to say everything you want to say, free from fear. This is a great day for you and your partner, as it will feel as though you're both broken free from the chains that held you to an older version of yourself. That version couldn't talk or express itself. Here you are, walking right into the new and transformed version of yourself, and it's about to work out well.

This day has you planning for the future—the near future, to be exact. Something is going on in April that hasn't been decided upon yet, but it holds mystery and excitement. You and your partner will definitely be a part of it shortly. All of this makes you feel as though you have much to look forward to—and you do, Pisces. Enjoy your Sunday.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.