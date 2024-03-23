The 2 Special Zodiac Signs Who Will Experience Abundance On March 24, 2024

Sit with gratitude in your heart on Sunday, March 24, as Jupiter, the planet of abundance in Taurus, unites with Venus, creating a powerful magnetic force to help you attract all you desire.

Jupiter is one of the luckiest planets in the zodiac and has the power to bring abundance in love, finances, career, and those unexpected moments that suddenly turn your entire life around.

The only thing you must do to receive it is sit with a grateful heart, knowing you are infinitely worthy of receiving only the best.

Venus is most known as the planet of love, but it also rules finances and real estate matters. In Pisces, Venus helps you return to your dreams and what you intuitively have always seen yourself achieving.

Together, Venus and Jupiter create a wave of abundance that will be intensified as Sunday, March 24, is also the eve of the Lunar Eclipse in Libra.

This is a time to radiate gratitude. Truly believe that everything you've ever desired is on its way to you. Practice positive affirmations so that you are sowing the seeds of abundance.

Horoscopes for the two zodiac signs who will experience abundance on March 24, 2024:

1. Taurus

Abundance Affirmation for Taurus: I am a magnet for abundance.

Jupiter has been moving through your zodiac sign of Taurus since 2023. This part of your astrology chart rules over yourself, which includes your authenticity, beliefs, and your initiative to make each one of your dreams a reality.

The past year has asked you to stretch in new, exciting, and maybe scary ways, as you were shown that you must expand beyond what you previously expected for yourself. Now, as Jupiter intensifies in the last few degrees of Taurus before changing signs in May, you are reaching a point of fruition — which also means that you are set to receive an influx of abundance.

On Sunday, March 24, when Jupiter in Taurus aligns with Venus in Pisces, it will highlight two different areas of your life. This will create a bridge between your beliefs, initiative, and your wishes and the community that surrounds you.

Pisces governs over your house of wishes, but it also points to the need to work with others through networking and collaboration in order to make them a reality. Unlike past Jupiter-Venus transits, this is the first and final one between these two planets during its phase in Taurus, which means it's also something you will not only be guided to make the most of but also to reap the full benefits of this energy in your life.

If you've been indecisive about acting on a dream or figuring out if you really want to reach out for help in manifesting a divine wish, this is your sign from the universe to seize whatever opportunity surrounds you. Spend time reflecting on how you have changed over the past year and what dreams or ideas may have felt too big for you, as this is the time to start new projects or expand an existing idea. With Jupiter and Venus here, it is guaranteed that it won't just be about financial success but also truly setting you up for an abundance of joy, love and fulfillment.

2. Pisces

Abundance Affirmation for Pisces: I am using my soul's purpose to attract wealth and success.

The past year has felt a bit different for you as Saturn has been moving through your sign of Pisces. This is grounding you with a more serious and committed nature. While this may have taken some getting used to, it is helping to show you the path forward and how you can practically achieve all your dreams.

Saturn may not be known as the most fun planet, but it helps you create the success that you desire. As Venus, now in Pisces as well, aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, highlighting your house of communication, there is an important project or message you are being guided to share with the world. This isn't only part of attracting more abundance into your life but in finally achieving the success and wealth you have been dedicating your time and energy to create.

As Venus joins Saturn in your sign, not only are you experiencing more joy in being committed to manifesting your dreams, but there is a newfound optimism that is just about ready to pay off.

Venus helps you focus more on what you love and lets you lead with more of a divine sense of purpose, knowing you can achieve your destiny and be true to yourself at the same time. Learning that you don't have to change who you are to create the success you have dreamed of is a huge part of this process for you and will bring dramatic effects into your life.

This is truly a time for magic as Venus aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, your house of communication. Whether it's written or spoken words, you have a message to share with others that will be directly related to your success and the abundance you attract. To make the most of this, you must stop procrastinating and recognize that other matters will always seem to steal your attention.

Instead, use that deep Saturn energy to commit to creating what you know is meant for you. Pay attention to where your intuition is directing you around this time and any offers you encounter. Let yourself fully believe that there is no going back, but only forward into the life you have always dreamed of.

