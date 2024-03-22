The 2 Zodiac Signs Who Will Experience Abundance On March 23, 2024

Two specific zodiac signs will experience abundance on March 23, thanks to Mars in Pisces.

It's not enough just to push ahead and try to manifest what you want but to be so in love with what you're doing you can't help but be surrounded by abundance.

When you love your path, career, relationship, or any other part of your life, you radiate a different energy that serves to act as a magnet for abundance and helps affect all of those in your life positively. And true abundance isn't about only achieving what's meant for you but helping to awaken others to their divine destiny.

On Saturday, March 23, Mars, the planet of action, ambition, and new beginnings, will shift into Pisces, helping you to focus more on the collective good on your path to success. In Pisces, Mars takes on the energy of the peaceful warrior who cares more about others, how things are done, and creating a better life from a place of love and joy.

As Mars shifts into Pisces, it will help you focus more on what you love, leading to a greater sense of abundance. It will also awaken the realization that it is meant to be shared.

On the path to success, despite what may seem like the norm, you don't have to bring others down to achieve the abundance you desire. You don't have to only care about yourself or try to make others seem less than you. Instead, it's adopting the ability to see that everyone can win and still not take anything away from you.

You can manifest abundance for yourself and encourage and support others as well. With the energy of Mars in Pisces, you will see that the best way to achieve your dreams is to recognize any efforts or actions can be done with integrity, love, and the confidence that there is always more than enough abundance to go around.

The two zodiac signs who will experience abundance during Mars in Pisces on March 23, 2024:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Abundance Affirmation: I deserve to seize the abundant opportunities in my life.

You have nothing but incredible opportunities for abundance around you right now as the zodiac sign Pisces is lighting up this area of your life. Pisces energy brings a little luck to your life when beginning something new wh, whether it's a professional project, a new education course, spiritual development, or travel that serves a higher purpose.

As Mars shifts into this water sign, it will help you reflect more on what it is that you love and how to take that so it is of benefit to the collective.

It's no surprise that feelings are of the utmost importance to you as an emotional water sign, but knowing how to use them is what can make all the difference. Mars rules the actions you take, the courage you feel, and the determination that you embrace to make each one of your dreams a reality.

Although you've had stirrings with the recent Pisces Season, now is your chance to take the initiative and make moves to do more of what you love. Whether this is about finding yourself, professional success, or simply understanding how to love your life more deeply, you are being urged to prioritize these themes in your life right now.

Try to find the sweet spot of balance within prioritizing your feelings and those of others that you care about. Sometimes, to do that, you must be willing to take a chance on something you love.

If others may not understand. In this space, it doesn't mean you don't care about their feelings, but only that you might have a higher perspective over where a particular choice will lead.

Trust yourself and embrace the opportunities for new beginnings because you are on the precipice of manifesting everything you've ever dreamed of.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Abundance Affirmation: I deserve to live a fully abundant life.

As Mars shifts into Pisces, you are being shown the divine connection between self-worth and your financial wealth. While abundance is something you can and should experience in every facet of your life, having the financial means to live your dreams also represents a new take on freedom.

Freedom is often an important theme for you as Aquarius is known as the rebel of the zodiac. It doesn't mean that you balk at any commitment, but instead, you possess a strong desire for autonomy and the ability to make your own choices.

Abundance is what precedes freedom, where you not only have the financial resources to live your dreams but also have fewer obligations and instead are investing your time in what feeds your soul. Mars is the planet that inspires you to act through boldness and bravery.

In Pisces, it not only speaks to advocating for your worth, but it also helps you take a different approach to building your financial wealth. Pisces is a zodiac sign that carries the same free spirit energy that you have, which means this can help you see just how much you can consciously choose what you want.

Use the energy of Mars in Pisces to ensure your boundaries are strong and that you are only saying yes and giving your time to what you truly feel you are worth on a soul level. You can also focus on practical ways to increase your financial flow.

That might be redoing your budget, starting that side business you've been dreaming of, or applying to a position that matches your skill set — bonus if it's more remote work, which would also allow you the freedom you desire. Don't be afraid to think outside the box and believe that you can create abundance in both the spiritual and material world.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more information about her work, visit her website.