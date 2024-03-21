How Mars In Pisces Impacts Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope On March 22

On March 22, 2024 Mars is entering the landscape of Pisces, where Venus isn't too far ahead. This will bring a unique element of romantic energy to our love horoscopes. You'll notice a change differently depending on which zodiac sign you are. Here is how Mars entering Pisces may impact each zodiac sign's love horoscope this Friday.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, March 22, 2024:

Aries

Now that Mars enters Pisces, you're driven to love in a new way. This is a time to cut ties with individuals who don't support your future or your love goals. They may even try to undermine you and hold you back with a little bit of drama.

Taurus

With Mars entering Pisces, friendships, especially those with whom you do business, become much more prominent. Can this make connecting with the one you love a bit harder? Be flexible when life hands you a hardship. Learn to go with the flow.

Gemini

Gemini, you are always trying to find the best in others. Mars is entering Pisces, activating your sector of social status and respect. This is a time to set strong boundaries. You may find that you need to only say something once, and people will quickly catch on to what you need and don't want.

Cancer

You learn so much about love, Cancer, so keep your heart and mind wide open for new lessons. Mars enters Pisces, activating your learning sector. This is a great time to check out books on relationships to learn about communication, building intimacy, and growing trust.

Leo

You may find that holding back your feelings causes them to grow over the next few weeks. Mars enters Pisces, activating your sector of secrets. This is a great time for journaling or, if you have considered counseling, finding a therapist you would enjoy talking to for a few sessions.

Virgo

You could fall in love all over again or get caught up in strong feelings for someone new, Virgo. Mars enters Pisces, activating your sector of commitments. This is a great time to recommit to yourself and the person you love. You may find that you enjoy being in a relationship rather than dating casually.

Libra

Try not to let your perfectionistic side keep you from enjoying the messy side of love. Mars enters Pisces, activating your wellness sector. This is a great time to work out, do a mini spring cleaning, and organize your personal space. If the cleaning bug catches you, remember that each person has their own standard of how they like things done. Don't judge.

Scorpio

Enjoy what you have and see the good in all things, Scorpio. Mars enters Pisces, activating your sector of play. This is a great time for having fun, socializing, and meeting new people.

Sagittarius

Family holds things together, and this month, you may think a lot more about the people you love. Mars enters Pisces, activating your family sector. This is a great day for talking to relatives and planning future vacations while examining the details.

Capricorn

Why argue over little things? When feelings get the best of you, it's so easy to feel hurt by someone you love. Mars enters Pisces, activating your communication sector. This is a great day for texting, making phone calls, and letting people know what times you're available to chat.

Aquarius

Money can be a hot topic over the next few weeks, Aquarius. Mars enters Pisces, activating your sector of finances and wealth. This is an excellent day to take an online course to learn how to improve your credit score. Make time to talk about upcoming expenses with your mate, especially if you share financial responsibilities.

Pisces

Self-love starts to become a true calling, Pisces. Mars enters your sign, helping you pick the right thing to do when you feel like you are under pressure. You may enjoy spending more one-on-one time with yourself doing little things that improve your overall life, like working out, painting, or competitive sports.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.