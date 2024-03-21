2 Zodiac Signs Experience Abundance On March 22, 2024

On Friday, the Sun is in Aries, bringing exceptional opportunities that reveal how abundance works for two specific zodiac signs.

Abundance is a vibration that begins with knowing what you are worth and deserve in this life. It begins as you tune into knowing your inherent value, not because of external factors but because of who you innately are.

Knowing your worth and embodying it allows you to take risks. So, ask for what you want and move with confidence as you manifest the abundant life you want.

So on Friday, when the Sun in Aries aligns with Pluto in Aquarius positive changes can happen in your life. Reach out to those who could offer some sort of benefit. The Sun rules external actions, and in Aries, it truly embodies the spirit of the warrior knows without a doubt it can accomplish whatever it desires.

As the Sun aligns with Pluto in Aquarius, your inner rebel will be unleashed. You will be able to move with the confidence of knowing your worth and the knowledge that all your ancestors are behind you, supporting each and every move.

The energy from the Sun and Pluto helps you to lean into your truth as you realize it’s pointless to subscribe to doubts when you have dreams to manifest. Use this abundant transit to reach out and ask others for help, whether it’s an internship to progress your career, a loan to get a business started, or collaboration potential to help expedite your success.

The key here is knowing that you are worthy of receiving all the abundance you desire so that you can network with others, advocate for yourself, and take an active role in creating the life of your dreams.

These two specific zodiac signs will experience abundance on March 22:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Abundance Affirmation: I am worthy of seeking help to achieve my most abundant life.

As a Gemini, you are known to be one of the most social signs of the zodiac, thanks to Mercury being your ruling planet. Although you have your days of needing quiet like anyone else, on Friday, the universe is urging you to embrace your social skills and get to work.

Having conversations with others will help you achieve the abundance you want. Use this to reach out, take a chance, and let others feel your enthusiasm and excitement about what you want to create, as it will be infectious. They won’t be able to say no.

Pluto in Aquarius is bringing abundance your way as it lights up your house of luck. This can help you focus on new business ideas, educational or spiritual pursuits, aspects of travel, and any opportunity that would represent a new chapter in your life.

As Pluto in Aquarius aligns with the Sun in Aries, it activates your house of wishes and community, emphasizing that to make your dreams a reality, you must start working with others to bring them in on your dreams.

Regardless of what it is you need right now to reach the abundance you seek, look to your social circle for opportunities to receive help. Sometimes, it really does come down to the one conversation that can change your life. Friday that is precisely the gift you receive from the universe.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Abundance Affirmation: I am deserving of an abundant and expansive romantic relationship.

While abundance is known to be an energy and vibration, it also shows up in not just your financial wealth but also your romantic life. Having an abundant romantic relationship means that there is reciprocity, excitement, ease, and confidence that you are continuing to grow and experience life together.

This helps you understand more deeply that love isn’t a destination to reach but a journey that is meant to be enjoyed. It’s okay to let go of the milestones or the ideals that others may subscribe to in their relationships and allow yourself to enjoy the relationship for whatever it is and brings in this moment, as there is a gift in simply learning to receive.

The Sun in Aries is moving through your house of abundance, while Pluto in Aquarius is helping you learn to honor more of your authentic dreams for your romantic relationship. Together, this creates a powerful portal of abundance in your love life that can help bring about a new connection or allow you to relax and fully embrace a current connection.

The Sun in Aries urges you to make the most of your time with your partner through activities that can provide the new experiences you desire.

Whether signing up for a couple’s yoga session or taking that exotic couples retreat, the message from the universe is that the abundance you desire in love will be found in sharing new experiences. Make sure that you honor your inner truth around this time and embody your most authentic self, knowing that you will never have to change who you are to receive the abundant love you have always dreamed of.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more information about her work, visit her website.