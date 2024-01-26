The Tiny Universal Law That Matters Most If You Want To Be Significantly Wealthier

How to appreciate what you already have.
By Christy Whitman
Last updated on Jan 26, 2024
Photo: Dean Drobot, gyro, ansonsaw | Canva
We all want to know how to be happy and the laws of the universe fueled by energy and gratitude contribute to overall happiness in life.
Ever since the hit movie, The Secret, was released in 2006, the universal Law of Attraction has become a household phrase. And although this law is essential to understanding deliberate creation, it’s only one piece of the manifestation puzzle.
There are 7 universal laws you must understand and apply to master the art of deliberate creation. And the one that matters most for manifesting an abundant, happy life is the Law of Sufficiency and Abundance.
The Law of Attraction is the engine that sets every act of manifestation into motion. It’s the universal principle which states, "that which is like unto itself is drawn." This means each of us draws to ourselves people, circumstances, and experiences that match the energy we are sending out.
Energy is the key element in this equation.
The Secret taught viewers that they could activate the Law of Attraction through the power of their thoughts. It recommended practices like goal-setting, visualizing one’s intended results, and repeating affirmations as a means of creating what we want.
What it did not explain is that the perspective we hold when offering our thoughts determines our failure or success.
There are two fundamental perspectives we can hold at any moment: the perspective of sufficiency and abundance, and the perspective of insufficiency or lack.
In other words, right now, are you seeing the proverbial glass as half empty or as half full?
How you perceive this has everything to do with what you attract into your life, but how do you do it? Here are the ways:
1. Look through the lens of abundance
When you're perceiving the lack of something you desire, you block yourself from seeing evidence of its abundance.
For example:
- You cannot hold the perspective that you have a shortage of money and at the same moment manifest prosperity.
- You can’t perceive a lack of love in your life and attract more love.
- You can’t perceive the world as a hostile place and attract demonstrations of harmony and goodwill.
You attract what you expect, and your expectations are a direct result of what you perceive to be true in every moment.
The real secret to manifesting an abundant, happy life is to perceive all things through the lens of sufficiency and abundance.
Once we acknowledge the sufficiency that is all around us, we open ourselves to experiencing the depth of our abundance.
2. Make the jump in increments, not quantum leaps
It’s not possible to shift your perspective all at once. If your current perception is not having enough money, you can’t jump immediately to perceiving yourself as financially prosperous.
But you can — in every situation and every circumstance — find evidence of sufficiency. And sufficiency is the doorway to unlimited abundance.
3. Know that who you are and what you have is enough
Most of us perceive that who we are, what we have, and what we’re doing is not enough. When we look at ourselves and our lives, we focus more on what we’re lacking than on our blessings.
But, if your perception is that you don’t have enough, you will continue to attract the experience of "not enough." Remember, the Law of Attraction brings you evidence of what you’re sending out — whether you want it or not.
The Law of Sufficiency and Abundance leads us to the powerful realization that, in truth, we are more than enough. At this moment, we are perfect, whole, and complete just as we are.
If you take a step back, you’ll quickly see that you have far more sufficiency in your life. You have plenty more to feel satisfied with than to be dissatisfied about. You have far more reasons to feel good than to feel bad.
By deliberately adjusting your focus, you can align yourself with the powerful Law of Sufficiency and Abundance.
4. Feel gratitude for all that you are and all that you have
Reflect on your life as it is at this moment. What aspects of it do you most appreciate? How many things are going supremely well for you? What and who brings you joy?
Take a moment to thank yourself for having created these things and to thank the universe for providing them. Commit to discovering new things to be grateful for every day.
There are many benefits of gratitude. So, as you look for the best aspects of every situation, you begin to attract the best from everyone and everything.
5. Go beyond the "what" to get to the "why"
Once you’ve identified what you most appreciate, take this a step deeper by asking yourself why.
For every person, experience, or condition you are grateful for, allow yourself to discover at least 3 reasons why. For example, "I appreciate my husband for being my safe place to land. I am grateful for my husband because he always has my back. I appreciate the way my husband takes care of our family’s well-being."
Discovering the "why" allows you to access the energy of appreciation and it is this energy that brings more abundance into your life.
6. Choose the lens of abundance on purpose
At the beginning of each day, decide to look at life through the lens of abundance rather than lack. Notice the abundance of flowers and trees on your way to work. Notice the abundance of happy, lighthearted people.
Feel appreciation for the earth and how it’s sustained by sunshine and rain.
Law of Attraction will bring you more of what matches your current mood or attitude. Change the lens through which you are perceiving the world, and you will change your reality entirely.
Christy Whitman is an energy healer, transformational leader, celebrity coach, and New York Times bestselling author of The Art of Having It All: A Woman’s Guide to Unlimited Abundance.
This article was originally published at Christy Whitman's website. Reprinted with permission from the author.