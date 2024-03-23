5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On March 24, 2024

This Sunday, March 24, 2024, the energy will be more introverted and supple. The more you turn inward and focus on the small things that make life beautiful, the better everything will turn out for you. Five zodiac signs — Pisces, Taurus, Sagittarius, Leo, and Aries—will have the best experience under this influence, but the rest are urged to lean into it too.

With the Moon in Virgo trine Pluto in Aquarius standing out as the main astrological driver, we are reminded that good things in life don't always feel "good." For example, we were washing dishes, cleaning the house, or trying to break a toxic habit. None of these good things feel good, while there are an abundance of bad things that trigger happy hormones in the brain, creating dependencies.

Sun in Aries opposite Moon in Virgo adds weight to this message by urging us to keep our eyes on the dream even as we struggle through the day-to-day details required to make them come true. That will keep you motivated and help you shift your perspective when you hit a mental block.

Since tomorrow is a big day with a Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Libra, what you do now will have a resounding impact on the weeks to come. So turn inward and do what must be done, even if it's clearing away a mountain of dirty dishes. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on March 24, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on March 24, 2024:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Food

Best time of the day: 2 & 7 pm

Pisces, your power lies inside your mind this Sunday. Don't allow anyone to confuse or gaslight you into believing you are weak or incapable. That's them projecting on you because they need to make you small to feel comfortable in their skin. The cosmic forces have got your back right now and are urging you to walk away from any situation that is not for your highest good.

You are also encouraged to show love to yourself through food today. Whether you cook something comforting or order takeout that lifts your spirits, do right by yourself first. There is power in subtle changes of that kind.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Family

Best time of the day: 10 pm

Taurus, it may be Sunday, but weirdly enough, your career is being highlighted today. If you are a workaholic, you are urged to make time for your loved ones. Otherwise, beautiful moments and core memories won't happen for you. If you are not and feel compelled by your boss to give up your weekend, make sure you exchange it for time off next week, so your soul can rest and recharge properly.

If you feel called to, now's the time to use aromatherapy to help you disengage from toxic habits and become more mindful. You will also benefit from working with clear quartz or smokey quartz at this time.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: Aerospace

Best time of the day: 11 am/pm

Sagittarius, the weekend can be the perfect excuse for procrastinating and just lazying around. But if you have a personal project that stirs your soul fire and brings you joy, now's the time to lean into it. You are encouraged to keep it off social media so you don't get burdened by other people's opinions.

Weirdly enough, you are also encouraged to think about air travel and outer space at this time. What does that mean for you specifically? Do you secretly want to be an astronaut? Or are you craving a vacation to lift your mood? Listen to your soul and move forward with confidence.

4. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Small things & the power of the minuscule

Best time of the day: 12 am/pm

Leo, sometimes in life, we encounter people who pretend to care for us and then backstab when they have gotten everything they need. If you have suffered such heartbreak in your romantic life or friendship, now's the time to sit with yourself and remind yourself why you are not to blame for their treachery. No matter how they may try to gaslight you, know that you never forced them to treat you badly. The cosmic forces are rooting for your success, and karma is watching, too.

If you feel called to, lift your mood today with small things that bring you joy. Whether you're building something with Lego, watching your favorite TV series, or eating cup noodles with wagyu beef, do what your heart wants—and do it unapologetically!

5. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Politics

Best time of the day: 12 pm

Aries, sometimes it's not enough to speak about change that must happen. Sometimes, one needs to step up to the leader's plate and make change happen. Whether you do it by rallying like-minded folks or by entering politics as a youth leader in your constituency, you are urged to think about the one big change you desire for yourself and the world that will make all the difference.

With North Node in Aries and the other cosmic entities supporting you in the background, you cannot go wrong if you trust yourself. Just make sure you don't have false friends in your circle as poisonous words that make you doubt yourself can be more damaging than actual enemies.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.