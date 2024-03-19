Love Horoscopes For March 20, 2024 — Venus Is In Pisces

Love continues to mature us, zodiac signs. We grow more and more aware of what love needs to be when Venus is in Pisces and moving closer toward Saturn. Here's what you can do, based on your love horoscope for March 20, 2024, by zodiac sign.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, March 20, 2024:

Aries

You can't predict love or how it will happen, but today, you may discover that you're in love with a good friend. You might find that your true love is already someone you know. It could be that love is right before your eyes and has been all along.

Taurus

You should not have to earn the respect you deserve. And it can be disheartening when you sense a person has decided not to treat you with mutual kindness. On this day, you may decide to request space and time to think. A little bit of distance can give you the perspective you need.

Gemini

You can learn about love from all sorts of people, places and experiences. You may discover a tidbit of insight from a podcast, book or a thought leader on social media. Be open and receptive to hear what is said and internalize it.

Cancer

Every day is a day to make new choices, and you may be ready to experience love in a new way. Ask yourself what it is that you want from a partnership. Write a list of traits and then try to be that yourself for the person you hope to attract.

Leo

This is a wonderful day for self-exploration. You may learn something new about yourself that gives you hope for the future and your romantic life.

Virgo

Some days open the door to resolutions and closure, and with Venus positioned in a specific way, you are ready to let the past go and move on. Be willing to say you're sorry when needed. Today may be a great day for making amends with someone you love.

Libra

You have a big heart, Libra, and it can be hard for you to watch someone you care about suffer from unnecessary choices. Find it in your heart to let someone be who they are. While you may not always like their choices, it's their life to live as you do your own.

Scorpio

You are an intense zodiac sign, and when you sense something deeply, it's tough to let it go and not do something about it. Things may be tough right now, but with a little patience, love can take your relationship to new heights.

Sagittarius

You are smart and savvy, but sometimes you take on so much that you miss hearing your inner voice speak. This is a wonderful day for you to discover that you have all you need within yourself. Self-love grows stronger today.

Capricorn

Focus on the positives in your relationships. People have tough days; sometimes, it takes one person to improve things for everyone. You might be that one person who can see beyond the problems and lead everyone else toward a more positive outlook, too.

Aquarius

Love starts with you. After a breakup, you have to get to know yourself again. It can take a little bit of time to finally feel like you can love again.

Don't try to rush the process. You may wish that you could be fully healed from heartache right now, but give yourself the time you need. It will happen.

Pisces

Love is supposed to be easy, but when you've been with someone for a while, it requires extra work, too. Today, you may find that you're willing and able to give a little more of yourself than you have in the past. You can find the inner strength to be patient and caring even in the midst of adversity or disagreement with others.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.