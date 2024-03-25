One-Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs On March 26, 2024

Your one-card tarot horoscope for March 26, 2024, is here for all zodiac signs in astrology. Here's what's in store for you this Tuesday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The World

It's a new day, Aries, and it's time to put on your rose-colored glasses. Even if you're having a rough start to the day, you can still find positive things to help you see things in a whole new light.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

Believing something is a no can be disappointing, but it can also be a positive redirection. Life often closes doors to protect you from going down the wrong path, which is why there are times you try to succeed at something but fail. Success can be accepting that your journey is more than you had expected; in fact, this could be a great adventure.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

One of the most exciting things you can do is learn from a good friend. They may see your potential and help you to grasp it, too, for free. If you want to learn how to make jewelry, paint, play an instrument, or do creative, who better than a friend you can laugh with? The pressure can be off, and you can just have fun.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

The world will tell you what to believe and how to behave, but there are moments when you must cling to your values and character. You have to use your ruler to determine right and wrong because the majority isn't always a good measure.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

How do you view the time you're given each day? You may enjoy this perspective: opportunities like an open field and your choices like seeds to plant. With time, consistency, and care, you can reap a harvest soon, even if it takes time to bear fruit.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

It is beautiful to be able to confide and lean on others, but it is also wise to build up a structure for yourself to stand on independently. Being at the mercy of outside forces can make you vulnerable. This begins in mentality, but you might also want to devise a plan for how you can actually do this.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Not every friendship will last forever; some are only for a specific season or purpose. You may have friends who decide to walk away, or you may break off some that aren't right. Either way, breakups, even platonic ones, can be painful; give yourself the space to grieve. However, it also positions you in a great place for self-discovery and reflection.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Doing what is right will always come back to you. In addition, building others up makes them look good, and you, too. This is a time to practice sharing good fortune in generosity and giving credit where it is deserved. You may find that blessing others can be a blessing to you, too!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

Feelings help you understand where you are and what you need at any given moment. Your emotions can control you if you allow them to, but you can avoid reckless mistakes if you pause and think first. Instead of being reactive, give yourself a chance to process your thoughts by writing, journaling, or talking things over with a friend.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

When people say that leaders are made, not born, what that means is that you have to set goals and commit to reaching them. Watching you strive to achieve your desires is not only inspirational to others, but it also models an ability to adapt to whatever situation comes your way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You could do a project yourself, but why spend all that time finishing an activity if a friend, family member, or a hired helper does it? You can help others shine and demonstrate their talents. By passing the torch to another person, you may feel more satisfaction and fulfillment.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

When you tell the truth, an incredible thing happens. Your spirit feels lighter, your soul feels brighter, and everything seems to be right in the world. You feel happy and incredibly at ease with yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.