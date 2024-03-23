One-Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs On March 24, 2024

Can you feel the energy begin to change? The Moon is in thoughtful and pragmatic Virgo, and as it prepares for the Full Moon climax, we may start to see the areas of life that need to change. To provide insight into your day, here is the one-card tarot reading for each zodiac sign in astrology this Sunday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

Yes you can start all over again with a clean slate. You may need to stop wondering if the past could have been better had you done things differently. But, once you break free from negative thoughts about failure, you can leap confidently into the future and attain your goals. The end result is the same when you live this way — you win.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Death

Let it go. The past belongs in yesterday. No matter what you do to try and change it in your mind, it stays the same. The best way to build your desired life is to make better choices. If you want tomorrow's past to be brighter than it used to be, remain fully present. This will help you live in the moment the way you were designed to do.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You can think things through. You have plenty of options to pick from, and some of them feel right; others may not. This is the time to be creative. Test the waters on a few ideas. See where you feel like you can change and make adjustments or what ought to remain the same.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Right now, everything seems so much more expensive, and finances are challenging to manage. This tarot card encourages you to keep your faith up. Your situation is going to get better. You can trust that your income potential will improve, and you won't be living paycheck to paycheck for much longer.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

Well, you thought you had them figured out, but they proved you wrong. Sometimes, a person puts on a good show, and you don't see behind their facade. One thing to remember is that a person's ability to fool you isn't any indicator of your judgment. It happens to the best of everyone. Learn, forgive and move on.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Failure often comes before success, but sometimes, you aren't meant to complete what you are trying to do. There are times when the ultimate success story is knowing when to put something down and not try anymore. Wisdom is needed for these moments, so be sure that your choice is right for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

You can be happy going to work if you do something you love. You are better off aiming to fulfill your joy and happiness than working for a paycheck. You won't feel like you're working; you'll feel like you're playing.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

Some people take their title and use it in a self-serving way. A boss may be trying to show everyone how amazing they are at the expense of others. You might not have the ability to call their activity out, but you can see it for what it is and not internalize it with your identity or progress.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You have to be curious. It's curiosity that makes life more interesting. Every chance you get, you can ask questions and figure out what you need to know and how you can help others learn more about their own life and the world around them.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

You can stand strong in the face of adversity. You don't have to give in to every emotion, no matter how strongly you feel. You can simply make up your mind that no matter what happens, you will remain steadfast and true to your core character.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

You can feel a little bit jealous when you love someone. You might prefer that they don't get so much attention when you are out. But aren't you glad you have such wonderful taste? You have chosen a person that others find attractive, and they have chosen you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

It's wonderful to donate your free time to a cause you can support. Maybe donate an hour to a pet shelter or to women in need. You can exchange time for money and purchase little toiletries or help in other ways to make transitioning into independent living easier.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.